Sitting in a slump? Waking up with that disgustingly typical cocktail of PTSD and anxiety in your gut? Feeling like the most rejected person in the world? Well let us tell you, it's not you, it's the stars. Spiraling right now? This week's Sagittarius new moon is clearing the air (Photo: Pinterest)

But if you're reading this you probably already knew that.

Astrologer Amy Demure describes the pre-energies of this Friday's Sagittarius new moon — the last of the year by the way, as downright "traumatising". She explains that it's onset (which we're currently in the middle of), is dragging out all of our past traumas and unresolved pain from this year to the surface. This is happening so that you can release all of your emotional baggage before the New Year begins.

Now everyone is for sure feeling this, but its sitting the hardest on Gemini, Sagittarius, Virgo and Pisces placements. These signs are particularly emotionally raw right now. They've likely been feeling depressed over the past few days, sifting knee-deep through past heartbreaks coupled with feelings of being lost and lonely. But, Amy affirms this to be a "good thing" — no, for real. This cocktail of emotions is something that most had been avoiding in the hustle bustle of the year. Feeling forced to sit with them right now feels like a purge through their system. "You're meant to feel unhappy about you life's trajectory so that you can look at what's not working in your life and find the brilliant solutions to creating your dream life for the New Year."

Now, for the cosmic facts.

The new moon in Sagittarius will be taking place on December 19 and will be helping you "restore your faith, albeit with a realistic lens", adds psychic and astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim. He explains, "On the one hand, it's squaring Neptune in Pisces. With the square between two Jupiter-ruled signs, the new moon is asking you to be generous, to open your mind, to believe in something that unites us all together to believe in something that unites us all together. But the square to Saturn is begging for this belief to pass some litmus test, to be clearly defined and to be evaluated by our more discerning mind."

Are you ready for a wave of relief to wash over you — one that actually stays?