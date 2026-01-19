Nawaz Sharif’s daughter accused of trying to outshine bride at Shanzeh Ali-Junaid Safdar's Pakistan wedding

The grand wedding of Junaid Safdar, son of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz and grandson of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, to Shanzeh Ali has been dominating social media feeds. However, while the couple celebrated their union in Lahore, the internet was busy crowning a different viral star of the festivities.

The mother-of-the-groom: Maryam Nawaz steals the show

Known for her impeccable sense of style, Maryam Nawaz opted for a striking yellow and powder-orange lehenga for the mehendi, followed by a regal mint green ensemble for the main ceremony. While many admirers hailed her as the ‘most beautiful woman in the room’, a massive section of the internet accused her of stealing the bride's thunder. Critics pointed out that her choice of heavy jewellery and elaborate silhouettes made her look more like a bride than the mother of the groom, with one viral comment stating, “She did it to the first bahu and now she's doing it again.”