    Smart, lighter recipes for Ramzan

    After long hours of fasting, the body benefits from foods that restore energy and hydrate. Culinary experts share healthy and easy-to-prepare iftar options 

    Published on: Feb 24, 2026 4:22 PM IST
    By S Farah Rizvi
    Date and Almond Saffron Milk Refresher

    Quick recipe: Soaked almonds and dates blended with chilled milk or plant-based milk, infused with saffron and cardamom.

    Smart, lighter recipes

    Why it works: Provides natural sweetness, protein and essential minerals.

    Health note: Restores energy gently while helping prevent dehydration and fatigue.

    Mohd Shavez Ahmad, Institute of Hotel Management, Lucknow

    Baked Moong Dal and Spinach Fritters

    Quick recipe: Soaked moong dal blended with spinach, ginger and mild spices, shaped into small patties and baked until golden.

    Why it works: A lighter alternative to traditional pakoras with high protein and iron content.

    Health note: Baking instead of frying lowers fat intake and supports easier digestion.

    Chef Zeeshan Ahmad, Trident Gurugram

    Sprouted Moong and Pomegranate Iftar Salad

    Quick recipe: Lightly steamed sprouted moong tossed with pomegranate pearls, cucumber, coriander, lemon juice and roasted cumin.

    Why it works: A refreshing mix of plant protein, antioxidants and hydration-supporting ingredients.

    Health note: Sprouts aid digestion and provide sustained energy, while pomegranate helps replenish essential minerals.

    Chef Kanchan Aich, Cloud Kitchen Owner, Jaipur

    Chickpea and Date Energy Chaat Cups

    Quick recipe: Protein-rich chickpeas tossed with chopped dates, cucumber, mint, lemon and roasted cumin, served in crisp lettuce or papdi cups.

    Why it works: Combines natural sugars from dates with plant protein and fibre for sustained energy.

    Health note: Helps maintain stable blood sugar and prevents post-iftar fatigue.

    Chef Aslam Ansari, International Marine Drive, Mumbai

    Stuffed Cucumber Boats with Hung Curd and Nuts

    Quick recipe: Crisp cucumber halves filled with herbed hung curd, crushed nuts and a hint of black pepper.

    Why it works: Cooling, hydrating and refreshing after a day of fasting.

    Health note: Replenishes fluids and supports gut health with probiotics.

    Maahi Verma, Cloud Kitchen Owner, Pune

    Grilled Paneer and Vegetable Lettuce Wraps

    Quick recipe: Lightly grilled paneer cubes tossed with sautéed bell peppers and carrots, finished with chaat masala and wrapped in fresh lettuce leaves.

    Why it works: Offers protein, calcium and fresh vegetables without heaviness.

    Health note: High-protein paneer supports muscle recovery, while vegetables aid hydration and digestion.

    Dr Nausheen Bano, Home Chef and microbiologist

    • S Farah Rizvi
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      S Farah Rizvi

      S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

