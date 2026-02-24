Smart, lighter recipes for Ramzan

Date and Almond Saffron Milk Refresher Quick recipe: Soaked almonds and dates blended with chilled milk or plant-based milk, infused with saffron and cardamom. Smart, lighter recipes Why it works: Provides natural sweetness, protein and essential minerals. Health note: Restores energy gently while helping prevent dehydration and fatigue.

Mohd Shavez Ahmad, Institute of Hotel Management, Lucknow

Baked Moong Dal and Spinach Fritters Quick recipe: Soaked moong dal blended with spinach, ginger and mild spices, shaped into small patties and baked until golden. Why it works: A lighter alternative to traditional pakoras with high protein and iron content. Health note: Baking instead of frying lowers fat intake and supports easier digestion. Chef Zeeshan Ahmad, Trident Gurugram





Sprouted Moong and Pomegranate Iftar Salad Quick recipe: Lightly steamed sprouted moong tossed with pomegranate pearls, cucumber, coriander, lemon juice and roasted cumin. Why it works: A refreshing mix of plant protein, antioxidants and hydration-supporting ingredients. Health note: Sprouts aid digestion and provide sustained energy, while pomegranate helps replenish essential minerals. Chef Kanchan Aich, Cloud Kitchen Owner, Jaipur

Chickpea and Date Energy Chaat Cups Quick recipe: Protein-rich chickpeas tossed with chopped dates, cucumber, mint, lemon and roasted cumin, served in crisp lettuce or papdi cups. Why it works: Combines natural sugars from dates with plant protein and fibre for sustained energy. Health note: Helps maintain stable blood sugar and prevents post-iftar fatigue. Chef Aslam Ansari, International Marine Drive, Mumbai

Stuffed Cucumber Boats with Hung Curd and Nuts Quick recipe: Crisp cucumber halves filled with herbed hung curd, crushed nuts and a hint of black pepper. Why it works: Cooling, hydrating and refreshing after a day of fasting. Health note: Replenishes fluids and supports gut health with probiotics. Maahi Verma, Cloud Kitchen Owner, Pune





Grilled Paneer and Vegetable Lettuce Wraps Quick recipe: Lightly grilled paneer cubes tossed with sautéed bell peppers and carrots, finished with chaat masala and wrapped in fresh lettuce leaves. Why it works: Offers protein, calcium and fresh vegetables without heaviness. Health note: High-protein paneer supports muscle recovery, while vegetables aid hydration and digestion. Dr Nausheen Bano, Home Chef and microbiologist