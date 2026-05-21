The IPL 2026 proposal that's going viral again and Rohit Sharma's unexpected cameo

A high-stakes IPL match, a ring that slipped at the worst moment, and Rohit Sharma stepping in with a crowd gesture — this love story has all the right ingredients. The proposal video was shared by KKR on their official social media handles. (Photos: KKR/IG)

Wednesday's Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkatta Knight Riders (KKR) clash may have been a crucial one, but it also brought a heartwarming moment back into the spotlight. A video from the first time the two sides met this season — on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium — has resurfaced and gone viral all over again. And the man at the centre of it all woke up Thursday morning to a phone buzzing with notifications he wasn't expecting.

The video shared by KKT on social media, captures an MI fan Tanveer Kohli, seated in the iconic Sachin Tendulkar Stand, going down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend Abha Puri— to thunderous cheers from the crowd. What makes it truly unforgettable, though, is what happened mid-proposal.

"I woke up yesterday, and realized the video had gone viral again. It was an amazing moment that we will cherish forever. The most fun bit was when I was proposing and suddenly the ring fell," he recalls. "It was awkward at first — but then Rohit Sharma, standing at the boundary, made a gesture to the crowd essentially saying, give him some time, two minutes, and he'll find the ring. Once I found it and proposed, the entire crowd hooted and cheered."