There's not a lot that can be carved in stone about love, except for maybe that, it'll sweep you off your feet the second you're not looking. Now while a year-end romance may sound...messy, complicated or even forced (especially if you ate those damn grapes when the clock struck 12 on January 1 this year!) but what's different about this year, is that the cosmos is backing it. And assertively at that. Year-end romantic plot twist loading! Venus in Capricorn is clocking in (Photo: iStock)

Today, Christmas eve, marks Venus' transit into Capricorn, creating momentum set to continue right up till January 17, 2026. So this isn't just a midnight kiss, but potentially someone you're stepping into the New Year with.

What's different about this transit is that everybody's hearts are softening, the festive spirit is amplifying it, and (liquid) courage is urging people to be direct and clear about what it is they truly want in a partnership. Long story short, from December 24, 2025 to January 17, 2026, Venus in Capricorn reinforces faith in commitment and long-term devotion. Neptune’s influence in Pisces softens the energy, making it easier to romanticise and fall deeply. Saturn, however, keeps us grounded, reminding us not to lose ourselves in the process. Clear boundaries will be essential in shaping how we relate to others during this time.

Time stamps If you're among those with a heightened intuition, these are the dates you may feel your heart and your energetic field buzzing — and why.

December 24, Venus moves into Capricorn, shifting the focus toward sincerity and meaningful connection. As the month unfolds, January 2 brings a supportive sextile between Venus and the Nodes of Destiny, signalling encounters and developments that feel karmic or purposeful. On January 6, Venus’ conjunction with the Sun in Capricorn puts matters of the heart front and centre, sharpening awareness of our desires. The energy intensifies further on January 7 when Venus aligns with Mars, amplifying passion and intention. Tensions surface on January 9 as Venus opposes Jupiter retrograde in Cancer, stretching emotions and expectations. By January 15, a sextile to Saturn in Pisces encourages healthier boundaries in relationships, while a simultaneous trine to Uranus retrograde in Taurus opens the door to new, more authentic ways of partnering. The cycle culminates on January 17 with Venus harmonising with Neptune in Pisces, offering a more elevated, compassionate perspective, before Venus enters Aquarius, redirecting our focus toward friendship, individuality, and unconventional expressions of love.

Are you ready for the cosmos to show you what love could really be all about?