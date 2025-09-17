Lionel Messi sends signed 2022 World Cup winning- jersey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday

“He has wished well for the Indian fans, and he is happy to come to New Delhi and Mumbai for the first time and meet his fans there,” Satadaru added further.

According to Republic, sports entrepreneur and promoter of Lionel's upcoming India tour, Satadru Dutta said, “Messi has sent a signed jersey for PM Modi's 75th birthday. When he comes to India, we will try to arrange his meeting with the PM.”

Argentine football legend Lionel Messi has sent Prime Minister Narendra Modi a signed jersey from Argentina’s victorious 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign as a gift for the PM’s 75th birthday today. The gesture comes ahead of the striker’s much-anticipated tour of India later this year.

As per the tour schedule, Lionel will arrive in India on December 13 and begin his visit in Kolkata, widely regarded as the country’s football capital. The following day, he will head to Mumbai before concluding the three-day tour in New Delhi on December 15, where a meeting with the Prime Minister is likely to take place. It was also reported that Lionel will have events at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium, Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, and Delhi’s Arun Jaitely Stadium.

This will be Lionel’s first trip to India in over a decade. His last appearance came in 2011 when he captained Argentina in a FIFA friendly against Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium, an event that drew massive crowds and remains a cherished memory for Indian football fans.

Adding to the excitement, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) is working on a separate plan to play a friendly match in Kerala in November. Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman had earlier confirmed that talks were underway with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to finalise logistics and the venue. If Lionel participates, it could mean two visits to India within a span of two months, giving fans across the country a rare opportunity to watch the World Cup-winning captain live in action.