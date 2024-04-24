 Listening to music has become democratic: OAFF - Hindustan Times
Listening to music has become democratic: OAFF

BySamarth Goyal
Apr 24, 2024 12:35 PM IST

Singer-songwriter OAFF talks about his latest single, Bechaini, which saw him collaborate with actor Adarsh Gourav

In an era where the musical landscape is constantly evolving, artistes such as Kabeer Kathpalia aka OAFF, stand at the forefront of innovation with their keen eye and penchant for collaboration.

Kabeer Kathpalia aka OAFF has released his latest single titled Bechaini
Kabeer Kathpalia aka OAFF has released his latest single titled Bechaini

“Anyone you listen to these days has an eclectic taste in music. [On their playlists] You would find one song in a particular language, of a particular genre, and the next song in that same list will be in a completely different genre all together in a different language. It’s a great thing because music has become more democratic now,” he observes.

His latest single, Bechaini, in collaboration with actor Adarsh Gourav, is another example of how OAFF navigates this dynamic terrain. According to him, this song defies industry norms and focuses more on originality and authenticity. Reflecting on the genesis of the track, OAFF says, “He (Gourav) shared this beautiful childhood memory of falling in love at the age of six, which struck a chord with me.” And OAFF confesses to being “big on nostalgia”. “I was really drawn towards that emotion and worked on this number,” adds OAFF, insisting that for him, collabs are the cornerstone of his artistic journey, evident in his music as well.

He asserts that such associations are all about “mutual respect and understanding, keeping the process enjoyable and flowing”.

Acknowledging the popularity of Bechaini, the musician feels “grateful that people are listening because it’s not a movie song”. “It’s wonderful that people are listening to the song, purely because of the music and not because of 100 other beautiful things that have an impact on the song as well,” he ends.

News / HTCity / Listening to music has become democratic: OAFF
© 2024 HindustanTimes
