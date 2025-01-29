Lunar New Year 2025: THESE 4 Chinese zodiac signs to thrive with lucky girl syndrome

The year of the snake official commences today! Anybody clued into spirituality and the movement of the cosmos will know that on the very auspicious and widely celebrated occasion of Lunar New Year, marked for today, January 29, some pretty seminal energy shifts are in store in a very similar manner to how the commencement of the universal new year on January 1 marks new beginnings. Now irrespective of if you follow Chinese astrology or not, you still DO have a Chinese zodiac based on your year of birth. And the Chinese New Year is blessing these 4 Chinese zodiacs with oodles of lucky. Lunar New Year 2025: THESE 4 Chinese zodiac signs to enter their lucky girl era, starting today

Tiger

Years: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

2025 is going to be a year booming with opportunities for those with the Tiger Chinese zodiac. These individuals can expect to keep finding themselves at the right place at the right time, faced with opportunities that could bring about radical positive change in their relationships (personal and professional) as well as in their social capital in terms of recognition. Things may get quite fast paced for Tigers so they are advised to keep checking in on their mental health.

Rabbit

Years: 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

The 2025 Lunar New Year brings with it lucrative opportunities to travel abroad, specifically when it comes to education opportunities for the Chinese zodiac of the Rabbit. It doesn't matter if the same is on your vision board or not, but you are being asked to keep an open mind and think of the big picture when presented opportunities of this kind. This may also be tied into how your career progresses over the year with many milestones already put in place for you to zoom past. Get set go Rabbits!

Dragon

Years: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024

2025 is going to be a year high on passion for those with the Chinese zodiac of the Dragon. There's lots of growth and cementing of relationships on the cards for you, something you've probably been waiting on for a while. You are being asked to make sure that your physical health is in prime shape so as to not present itself as a roadblock on this gratifying trajectory.

Snake

Years: 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025

This is the year of the Snake after all and so those with the same Chinese zodiac sign can expect well-rounded, holistic development in all areas of their life. The going may get tough momentarily as it happens during periods of change but it's all destined to seamlessly tie into the bigger picture.

We wish you a blessed and prosperous Lunar New Year!