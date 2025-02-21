Maha Kumbh 2025: I visited Kumbh like a common devotee, as I wanted to keep it simple, says actor Mouli Ganguly

Actor Mouli Ganguly says that she has never planned anything — be it in life or career. Her recent visit to the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) was just as unexpected. Mouli says that she arrived at the Mela without any special arrangements: “I visited like a common devotee and carried a tent as well. I believe that the Almighty and Ganga belong to all, so I wanted to keep it simple.” Actor Mouli Ganguly

The actor recalls how she had to wait long for a boat to ferry her to Sangam: “I wanted to take a holy dip at the Sangam, but no boats were available because of heavy winds. It was only next morning that boats resumed service.”

On the work front, Mouli, who has been in the industry for 25 years, feels that hers has been a journey of triumphs and challenges. From being a household name with two of the biggest shows on Indian television — Kaahin Kissii Roz and Saaksshi — to not getting the right kind of work, she has seen it all. She shares, “I am not shooting anything as of now. Jaisa content karna hai that is not coming my way. I took up the show, Janani – AI Ki Kahani last year, but it went off air. Phir kaam aaya, but nothing worked out. There's a very small opening [for actors like me] and uss mein mera number lag jaye toh it’s pure luck.”

Ask her about never planning anything and Mouli notes that it’s a two-edged sword: “Except for a few decisions, I have never planned anything. Even earlier, I didn’t take up every project that was offered to me, and with age, I feel yeh [habit] aur badh gya. You can call me stupid or foolish, but I am very clear about certain things; kuch roles aur projects mujhse nahin ho payega. I continue to lose out on work because of this, but jo kaam 25 saal pehle nahin kiya woh ab kyu karoon? I feel the word has spread that I refuse certain kinds of work. As an actor, you get cut off from the list slowly.”

What about OTT? “There are some wonderful shows, and I want to do them, too. But for some reason, when makers choose actors for these projects, I am not on their mind. For example, I liked a Hollywood show and something on those lines was made here, too, but it went ’90s Bollywood actors; wahan bhi mera number nahin aaya. So, it’s better to let life and work find you, pushing too hard will never take you anywhere,” she ends.