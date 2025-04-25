Mango rush with aamras: Beat the summer heat with favours of Man Rasiya, Aam Ka Galka, Monk Aamras…

Man Rasiya Ingredients: Ripe mangoes, peeled and pulped - 2 Man Rasiya(Chef Nittin Mohan)

Green chilli deseeded (for mild heat) or with seeds (for bold heat) - 1

Lemon (for juice) - 1

Roasted cumin powder - 1tsp

Black salt - a pinch

Mint leaves -a few

Honey or jaggery syrup - 1tsp

Chilled water or soda - 1 cup

Ice cubes - a few

For garnish: Fresh mint sprig, thin green chili slits, and salt-chilli mix for the rim of the glass

Method:

In a blender, combine mango pulp, green chilli, lemon juice, roasted cumin, mint, and a splash of water. Blend until silky smooth.

Add honey or jaggery syrup.

Sprinkle black salt to bring out the tang.

Add ice cubes and pour in chilled water or soda.

Place salt-chilli mix on the rim of the glass.

Pour in your drink, garnish with mint and a slit chili.

(Inputs from Chef Nittin Mohan)

Aam ka Galka(Internet)

Aam ka Galka

Ingredients:

Raw mangoes - ½kg

Jaggery - 250g

Panchporan - 2tsp

Asafoetida - ¼tsp

Red chilies - 2

Chili powder - ½tsp

Turmeric powder - ½tsp

Black salt - ½tsp

Salt - to taste

Oil - 1tsp

Water - 1 cup

Method:

Dry, peel and cut the mangoes into cubes.

Heat oil in pan and add asafoetida, panchporan and whole chilies.

Add mango pieces and fry for five minutes.

Add turmeric powder and salt and mix on low flame.

Once fried, add water and cover for three to four minutes.

Mash jaggery and add to pulp. Continue cooking on low flame.

Add black salt.

Turn off the flame and let it cool.

The galka is ready!

Inputs from Chef Shamim Quraishi

(Inputs from Chef Shamim Quraishi)

Aamras Slushie with Mango Leather Garnish(Chef Himani Sharma)

Aamras Slushie with Mango Leather Garnish

Ingredients:

Ripe Alphonso mangoes, peeled and chopped - 2

Sugar - 1tbsp

Cardamom powder - ¼tsp

Saffron - a pinch

Warm milk - 1tbsp

Ice cubes - 1 cup

Chilled water or milk - ½ cup

Aam papad (mango leather) thinly stripped - 1

For garnish: Mint leaves

Method:

Freeze the mango chunks overnight.

Soak the saffron strands in warm milk.

In a blender, add the frozen mangoes, sugar, ice cubes, cardamom, saffron milk, and chilled milk/water. Blend until thick.

Pour into chilled glasses.

Garnish with aam papad strips — curl, skewer, or perch them on the rim of the glass.

Add mint leaves for a fresh touch.

(Inputs from Chef Himani Sharma Mishra)

Aamras with Saffron and Ghee(Internet)

Aamras with Saffron and Ghee

Ingredients:

Pulp of ripe Alphonso or Kesar mangoes - 600g

Saffron strands - five

Warm milk - 1tbsp

Powdered sugar or jaggery - 1tsp

Cardamom powder - ½tsp

Ghee - ½tsp

Method

Prep the mangoes: Wash, peel, and chop them. Discard the seeds.

Soak the saffron strands in warm milk for five minutes to release their colour and aroma.

Add the mango pulp to a blender.

Pour in the bloomed saffron milk, sugar or jaggery, and cardamom powder.

Blend until smooth and silky. Serve chilled.

(Inputs from Chef Bhaskar Mishra)

The Monk Aamras(internet)

The Monk Aamras

Ingredients

Any variety of sweet mango, such as Alphonso, Kesar, or Neelam - two to three

Jaggery - 3tsp

Cardamom powder - ½tsp

Saffron strands - a pinch

Dry ginger powder - ½tsp

Milk - 1tbsp

Ice cubes (optional)

For garnish: Chopped almonds or pistachios

Method:

Peel the mangoes and chop

Place the mango pieces in a blender. Add jaggery, cardamom powder, saffron strands, and dry ginger powder.

Blend until smooth. If the aamras is too thick, add a little milk or water and blend again to achieve the desired consistency.

Your classic summer treat is ready!!!

(Inputs from Chef Shantipriya Manna)