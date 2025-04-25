Mango rush with aamras: Beat the summer heat with favours of Man Rasiya, Aam Ka Galka, Monk Aamras…
The season of blazing temperatures and mango mania. And it’s also the perfect time for thanda thanda aamras that beats the heat and tickles your taste buds
Man Rasiya
Ingredients:
Ripe mangoes, peeled and pulped - 2
Green chilli deseeded (for mild heat) or with seeds (for bold heat) - 1
Lemon (for juice) - 1
Roasted cumin powder - 1tsp
Black salt - a pinch
Mint leaves -a few
Honey or jaggery syrup - 1tsp
Chilled water or soda - 1 cup
Ice cubes - a few
For garnish: Fresh mint sprig, thin green chili slits, and salt-chilli mix for the rim of the glass
Method:
In a blender, combine mango pulp, green chilli, lemon juice, roasted cumin, mint, and a splash of water. Blend until silky smooth.
Add honey or jaggery syrup.
Sprinkle black salt to bring out the tang.
Add ice cubes and pour in chilled water or soda.
Place salt-chilli mix on the rim of the glass.
Pour in your drink, garnish with mint and a slit chili.
(Inputs from Chef Nittin Mohan)
Aam ka Galka
Ingredients:
Raw mangoes - ½kg
Jaggery - 250g
Panchporan - 2tsp
Asafoetida - ¼tsp
Red chilies - 2
Chili powder - ½tsp
Turmeric powder - ½tsp
Black salt - ½tsp
Salt - to taste
Oil - 1tsp
Water - 1 cup
Method:
Dry, peel and cut the mangoes into cubes.
Heat oil in pan and add asafoetida, panchporan and whole chilies.
Add mango pieces and fry for five minutes.
Add turmeric powder and salt and mix on low flame.
Once fried, add water and cover for three to four minutes.
Mash jaggery and add to pulp. Continue cooking on low flame.
Add black salt.
Turn off the flame and let it cool.
The galka is ready!
Inputs from Chef Shamim Quraishi
(Inputs from Chef Shamim Quraishi)
Aamras Slushie with Mango Leather Garnish
Ingredients:
Ripe Alphonso mangoes, peeled and chopped - 2
Sugar - 1tbsp
Cardamom powder - ¼tsp
Saffron - a pinch
Warm milk - 1tbsp
Ice cubes - 1 cup
Chilled water or milk - ½ cup
Aam papad (mango leather) thinly stripped - 1
For garnish: Mint leaves
Method:
Freeze the mango chunks overnight.
Soak the saffron strands in warm milk.
In a blender, add the frozen mangoes, sugar, ice cubes, cardamom, saffron milk, and chilled milk/water. Blend until thick.
Pour into chilled glasses.
Garnish with aam papad strips — curl, skewer, or perch them on the rim of the glass.
Add mint leaves for a fresh touch.
(Inputs from Chef Himani Sharma Mishra)
Aamras with Saffron and Ghee
Ingredients:
Pulp of ripe Alphonso or Kesar mangoes - 600g
Saffron strands - five
Warm milk - 1tbsp
Powdered sugar or jaggery - 1tsp
Cardamom powder - ½tsp
Ghee - ½tsp
Method
Prep the mangoes: Wash, peel, and chop them. Discard the seeds.
Soak the saffron strands in warm milk for five minutes to release their colour and aroma.
Add the mango pulp to a blender.
Pour in the bloomed saffron milk, sugar or jaggery, and cardamom powder.
Blend until smooth and silky. Serve chilled.
(Inputs from Chef Bhaskar Mishra)
The Monk Aamras
Ingredients
Any variety of sweet mango, such as Alphonso, Kesar, or Neelam - two to three
Jaggery - 3tsp
Cardamom powder - ½tsp
Saffron strands - a pinch
Dry ginger powder - ½tsp
Milk - 1tbsp
Ice cubes (optional)
For garnish: Chopped almonds or pistachios
Method:
Peel the mangoes and chop
Place the mango pieces in a blender. Add jaggery, cardamom powder, saffron strands, and dry ginger powder.
Blend until smooth. If the aamras is too thick, add a little milk or water and blend again to achieve the desired consistency.
Your classic summer treat is ready!!!