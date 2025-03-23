‘Many more to come’: Netizens declare Virat Kohli as the hero as RCB beat KKR in IPL 2025 opener

Virat Kohli once again proved why he is regarded as one of the greatest chasers in the game, anchoring Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s successful run chase in their IPL 2025 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders. His unbeaten 59 led RCB to a commanding seven-wicket victory over the defending champions, setting social media abuzz with praise. Fans flooded timelines with admiration for Virat’s composure under pressure, calling him the “chase master” and celebrating his ability to deliver in crunch moments. Virat Kohli starred with an unbeaten fifty in RCB’s win over KKR(HT_PRINT)

Netizens were particularly impressed with how Virat paced the innings, adapting his approach after an explosive powerplay. Partnering with debutant Phil Salt, who smashed 56 off just 31 balls, Virat ensured RCB never lost control of the chase. Their aggressive start saw them put up 75-plus runs inside the first six overs, dismantling KKR’s bowling attack. Even the usually reliable Varun Chakaravarthy struggled, conceding over 40 runs in his spell. Once Phil departed, Virat held the innings together, rotating strike efficiently and accelerating at the right moments.

While Virat’s masterclass was the highlight of the match, one unexpected moment off the field also caught everyone’s attention. An overenthusiastic fan broke through security, sprinted onto the pitch, and dived at Virat’s feet in sheer admiration just after he completed his half-century. The supporter then hugged Virat tightly before security intervened. Virat requested the officials to handle the fan with care, a gesture that further won over social media. Clips of the incident went viral, with fans hailing his humility and love for supporters.

Earlier in the game, KKR had posted a competitive 174 runs, thanks to Ajinkya Rahane’s fiery 56 and Sunil Narine’s 44. However, RCB’s bowlers, led by Krunal Pandya’s disciplined 3/29, kept them in check. When it came to the chase, there was never a doubt about the result once Virat got going.

With this emphatic win, RCB has made a strong statement to start their campaign, and if Virat continues in this form, netizens might just run out of words to praise him.