Meet Abhishek Sharma’s sister Komal Sharma, who got married today, in his absence: ‘I am missing my brother’

Indian cricket fans have had more reason to celebrate than just Abhishek Sharma’s stellar Asia Cup 2025 performance. Over the last few days, the spotlight shifted briefly to his family, as Komal Sharma, Abhishek’s elder sister, tied the knot today in a ceremony filled with grandeur and vibrant festivities. The pre-wedding celebrations, particularly the videos of Abhishek dancing with Yuvraj Singh in Ludhiana on Wednesday, went viral, giving fans a glimpse into the energy and warmth of the Sharma household. Abhishek Sharma's sister Komal Sharma got married today.

Who is Abhishek Sharma's sister, Komal Sharma? Born in 1994, Komal Sharma is five years older than Abhishek. She grew up in a close-knit family with her father Raj Kumar Sharma, a former cricketer and coach, and her mother Manju Sharma, who has been a steady presence in their lives. Komal pursued her education in healthcare, earning a Master’s in Orthopaedics, and is a qualified physiotherapist, carving out her own identity well beyond the cricketing limelight.

In February earlier this year, Abhishek had opened up about his bond with his elder sister. “My sister, Komal, is my biggest cheerleader, and she always makes sure I stay grounded,” he had said. Komal's engagement to Lovish Oberoi in Shimla in June 2025 marked the beginning of a new chapter. The pre-wedding festivities saw the Sharma family at their most animated, with Abhishek sharing the dance floor not just with his father and Lovish, but also with Yuvraj Singh.

Reports suggest that Komal and Lovish first crossed paths at a mutual friend’s party in Amritsar, initially unaware of her connection to the cricketer. Their friendship blossomed over social media conversations and phone chats over a couple of months before they decided to take the relationship forward. Komal sharma reacts to brother Abhishek's cricketing career On the day of her wedding, Komal expressed pride in her brother’s Asia Cup triumph: “It is a matter of pride that my brother Abhishek has won the Asia Cup tournament. We have brought the trophy home, and we are all very happy. I really wanted this gift from my brother before my marriage. I knew deep inside that India was going to win this,” Indian Express quoted her as saying.