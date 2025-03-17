You've entered a 2-week relationship portal in the middle of Venus X Mercury retrograde: What you NEED to know!

The rare Venus retrograde we are currently maneuvering, started on March 1 and will be persisting with us till April 12. If March seems longer than it should be, it's probably because you have a prominent Venus placement in your chart, maybe even one directly amplified by the simultaneously ongoing Mercury retrograde — having begun smack in the middle of Venus retrograde on March 15 and projected to go on till April 7 — or even the Blood Moon lunar eclipse in Virgo which took place between March 13 and March 14. The Venus x Mercury retrograde has opened up a 2-week relationship portal

So as you can already tell, this is quite a packed time on the astrological front. Energies can seem haywire and that's not without any reason. Venus retrograde essentially means the rebirth of Venus. And now in the middle of March, the rose-coded planet of love, romance and relationships, finds herself having entered the 'underworld' where she will stay till March 29. Now what does this mean? A Pattern analysis describes this as "the most alchemical process in this 584-day Venus cycle". It's akin to going through hell and back — through the fires, essentially rebirthing herself.

Beyond the mythology and mysticism, what does this 2-week portal bring for you in real time? If you're single, you can absolutely expect to bump into someone new, and maybe even very unexpected. They may tick all your boxes, or you might want to still hold onto your rose-tinted glasses and see them for that — and that's not to say this couldn't possibly turn out to be something fruitful in the near future — but the core purpose of these fated meet cutes is to force to the surface, things about yourself in love and romance, that you have conveniently been brushing under the rug, maybe to the point of gaslighting yourself enough to believe that you have worked on them enough to resolve them. If you're already coupled up, happily or not, except a lot of energy, either volatile or aggressively forward-moving.

As Venus rebirths herself, you too are, cosmically expected to do the same. Chose to grow through this time, whether uncomfortable, or exhilarating, or both, and smooth sail through love and intimacy for the months to come!