My voice will be restored in a month, says Rajesh Khera after vocal cord surgery

Recently, actor Rajesh Khera underwent a surgery to remove a polyp from his vocal cord, a condition that had been affecting his voice. "I am so glad the procedure was successful," he says.

Khera explains the reason behind the surgery: “There was a small growth (polyp) on the vocal cord that was affecting my voice lately, so the fastest way out was to get it removed.”

To his surprise, the medical team informed him that this condition is more commonly seen in singers or in those who work at call centres. “Generally, people who excessively use their voice or maybe exhaust their cords suffer with this condition,” he recounted.

Khera found this particularly unusual for himself, stating, “It’s very strange for me because generally, I am a very quiet person, and as of now, I didn’t overwork myself.”

Regarding his return to acting, Khera anticipates a full recovery soon. He shares, “My voice will get restored fully in a month’s time. Also, I will be undergoing voice therapy to get my voice back the way it was.”

The actor reveals he discovered the condition two months ago and chose this time for the surgery as it aligned with his schedule.

“I didn’t have any immediate shoot, and mostly my work was done. So, this was the best time to give it a go,” he says. Rajesh is set to appear in upcoming projects such as Saare Jahaan Se Achha and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat