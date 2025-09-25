Navratri 2025 day 4: The day of Mata Kushmanda, fourth of the Navadurgas

Slowly entering the main stretch of the Navratras, the fourth day is reserved for paying obeisance to Mata Kushmanda. Day 4 of Navratri this year, dated September 25, is dedicated to Mata Kushmanda (Photos: X)

Almost every part of Mata Kushmanda’s name holds deep spiritual meaning. The syllable ‘Ku’ means ‘a little,’ ‘ushma’ means ‘warmth,’ and ‘anda’ signifies the cosmic egg. The phrase ‘a little goes a long way’ perfectly captures the divine essence of Mata Kushmanda’s legacy. According to legend, her brief smile sparked the creation and revival of the entire Universe. The story begins with two demons, Mali and Sumali, who were performing intense penance to impress Lord Shiva. Their devotion caused their bodies to glow, which caught the attention of Suryadev. Driven by curiosity, Suryadev left his celestial post to see them, but this caused their bodies to burn to ashes, angering Lord Shiva. In his fury, Shiva struck down Suryadev with his trident, plunging the Universe into darkness. Realizing the magnitude of his actions, Shiva turned to Parvati, who not only restored light to the Universe but also revived Suryadev by creating Amrit (the nectar of immortality). It is said that Parvati energizes the Sun, enabling it to shine across the cosmos.

On a spiritual level, Mata Kushmanda governs the Anahata chakra, or heart chakra, which represents love, compassion, and kindness — qualities that align perfectly with the life-giving energy and vitality she symbolizes.