Navratri 2025 day 7: The day of Maa Kalaratri, seventh of the Navadurgas

The name Maa Kalaratri is rooted in the symbolism of night and darkness. The word ‘Kala’ reflects both time and darkness, suggesting the vast, all-encompassing nature of existence, while ‘Ratri’ directly refers to the potent force of the night. Together, her name embodies the powerful essence of time and night. According to the Rigveda, this understanding was first revealed to Sage Kushika, who recognised the profound energy of the night and invoked it in the form of a Goddess. Day 7 of Navratri this year, dated September 29, is dedicated to Maa Kalaratri (Photos: X)

The saying "It's darkest before the dawn" aptly captures the revered role that the darkest nights play in Hindu mythology. According to legend, when the demons Shumbha and Nishumbha threatened the heavens, the Gods of Devalok, led by Lord Indra, turned to Lord Shiva and prayed to Goddess Parvati for help. In response, Parvati created Chandi, who then gave rise to Maa Kalaratri.

At this point in the tale, the demon Raktabija enters. He had a terrifying boon — every drop of his blood that touched the ground would instantly produce another demon, making him nearly invincible. To defeat him, Maa Kalaratri drank all his blood before it could fall, enabling the Gods to triumph. However, the blood she consumed ignited a firestorm of destruction within her, causing her to go on a rampage.

Once again, the Gods sought Lord Shiva's intervention. To calm her, Shiva lay down in her path. When Maa Kalaratri stepped on him and realized it was her husband beneath her feet, her tongue extended in shock — a moment immortalized in the iconic image of Maa Kali. It was through this act that balance and peace were ultimately restored.