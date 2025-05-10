Nawazuddin Siddiqui to reprise his role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel? Actor responds

Nawazuddin Siddiqui doesn’t know if he will be cast in the sequel of Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The 50-year-old who played the role of a Pakistani news reporter, Chand Nawab, in the film, tells us, “I don’t have any information on a sequel being made.” Still from Bajrangi Bhaijaan

He adds, “It (the decision to cast him) depends on them (the makers). I cannot be ‘main first mein tha toh mujhe bhi lo’. It doesn’t work like that. Agar unki zaroorat hogi, toh hum haazir ho jayenge.”

Nawazuddin's comments come after V Vijayendra Prasad, the writer of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, said that he had met Salman Khan and discussed a sequel of the 2015 film with him.

The film, about a devout Hindu man (played by Salman Khan) helping a mute Pakistani girl (Harshaali Malhotra) make her way back home after she gets lost in India, had seen immense critical acclaim and commercial success.

Meanwhile, asked if he would be part of the rumoured third part of the Gangs of Wasseypur franchise, Nawazuddin says, “Film banegi hi nahi. Woh director (Anurag Kashyap) hi nahi chahta. The good thing about Anurag is that he is not stuck in nostalgia. He is someone (who believes that) once it’s done, it’s done. Move on.”

Nawazuddin was also critical of the way Bollywood was making movies: “When you look at the South film industry, jinki films ₹500 crore ya ₹1,000 crore box office par karti hai, woh actor bhi hai. Unfortunately, humare yaha (Bollywood) jinko lekar ₹100 crore, ₹200 crore ki movies banayi jaati hai, woh south film industry ke talent se kahi match hi nahi karte hai.” He adds, “Unko mor (peacock) ki tarah sajaya jaata hai gaano, choreography aur action ke saath, uske baad bhi (hit ki) guarantee nahi hai”

“When these big stars cannot guarantee (box office numbers), phir unko lekar ₹100 crore ki picture kyun bana rahe ho? Guarantee toh phir ‘actors’ ki bhi nahi hai, jo wakai acting jaante hai, phir toh unke saath hi film bana lo. South ki khoobsurati issi mein hai ki jo ₹500 crore ki movie bana rahe hai woh 'actor' bhi hai,” he ends.