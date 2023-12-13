close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Needed to break away from TV and focus on OTT, says Nazar actor Sonya Saamoor

Needed to break away from TV and focus on OTT, says Nazar actor Sonya Saamoor

ByS Farah Rizvi
Dec 13, 2023 11:29 AM IST

The actor feels TV is not an easy medium and it trains new actors well

Actor Sonya Saamoor is glad to have moved into her new space that she calls her dream home.

Actor Sonya Saamoor
Actor Sonya Saamoor

“Moving into a new house and having your likable space does bring a lot of positivity in life. I am glad to begin the New Year in my dream home. We all work hard towards this all our lives and finally when it happens it does feel good and rewarding. Although, for me, it’s just a beginning,” says the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (2018) and Sirf Tum (2021) actor.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Saamoor was on a break after doing television for four years. She adds, “TV is not easy and switching from one show to another didn’t leave me with much time to think about myself. Also, creativity goes for a toss because time hota hi nahi hai. Though we all want to keep busy in our respective professions, still at some point, you need to look beyond. So, after my last show Sanjog (2022) with actor Rajneesh Duggal, I knew that I surely needed some time to live life and rejuvenate. And, in those 9-10 months of my break, I did a writing course, scripted a comedy show that I want to work on and got a new space.”

The transition was not easy for the Nazar (2018) actor. “Change is never easy, but I needed to break away from TV and focus on OTT. Taking up work on another medium is actually difficult as you have to restart and prove yourself once again. Still, I took this step and decided to try my hand at web space and got my first release the Fuh Se Fantasy, an anthology in October this year. I am getting offers from television but waiting for something worthwhile. Also, I am in talks for another web show. Let’s see how it shapes up,” ends Saamoor

Exciting News! Hindustan Times now has a Facebook channel for HT City. For all things entertainment, fashion and more - Join the Channel Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    S Farah Rizvi

    S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out