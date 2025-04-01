Neptune in Aries after 164 years: What's the 14-year forecast for the cardinal signs?

What a month March has been! The cosmos has been working overtime to make sure we feel every last emotion there possibly could be and has succeeded very well in it. Aries for one, have been in a cosmic boot camp of sorts. The month started with the Venus retrograde commencing in the sign, the impact of which stood doubled with a simultaneous Mercury retrograde in a few days. If that wasn't already enough, the partial lunar eclipse followed by the new moon and Neptune moving into the sign over the last weekend really sealed the deal. So as we kiss March goodbye, know that that last Neptune move is spelling out major themes for the cardinal signs for the next 14 years, because that's how long it takes for Neptune to make its move. Neptune enters Aries: What's the 14-year forecast for the cardinal signs?

As always, don't forget to check for your Sun, Moon and rising signs.

Aries

Seeing as the pretty solid transit is taking place in the sign of Aries itself, those with major placements in the zodiac will literally be able to start feeling the tides turning in their favour. This in turn will stand supplemented by a heightened sense of intuition which will guide them to the most favourable paths leading to holistic success. One thing this fire sign needs to be careful of however, is burnout, a probable by-product of the hasty pace progress will be occurring at. Don't forget to rest up well Aries!

Cancer

It's going to be all about the career front for Cancer over the next 14 years — and that's great news! Neptune's transit will be impacting the water sign in its 10th house, which dictates the energies for one's career and public image. Intuition will be playing a strong role for the cosmic crabs as well, as they are more seamlessly able to make the mark they have been so relentlessly trying to leave. Cancers can prepare to feel like their years of hard work is finally paying off, that too with interest.

Libra

Love and relationships — that's the sector where the Neptune transit will be impacting Libras the most. Notorious for their footlose-and-fancy-free attitude when it comes to matters of the heart, platonic or romantic, this air sign can start preparing to feel a very strong pull towards stability when it comes to their interpersonal relationships. So over the next 14 years, Libras can totally expect to move away from co-dependence to actually building something meaningful. Now this one's QUITE the shift!

Capricorn

Home is where the heart is but Capricorns will find themselves pouring more of their very well-guarded emotions into the sector of family and home, a current which will bring them a sense of rootedness and deep emotional peace. The earth sign can expect a change in family dynamics in a great way. But change of any kind can be scary and to help move through the same, they will wake up to their need to make their home their safest space in the world — a beautiful vision which will stand achieved.

So where do the cardinal signs see themselves in the next decade and a half?