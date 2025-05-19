New party trend: Fake sangeets, wedding-themed birthdays

There was no bride. No groom. And yet, the crowd was dressed to the nines, all set for band and baaja. Well, GenZ is embracing a new party trend: fake weddings. It’s when you show up in full shaadi regalia to celebrate weddings that were never meant to happen. The latest trend making waves across cities and campuses is fake weddings.

These events are equal parts nostalgic and playful, tapping into the love for celebration without the weight of tradition.

Ayaan Vaid, co-founder of Jumma, an event company who recently organised one such sangeet says, “I’d been going to events and concerts my entire life and always felt this was something I’d really excel in. The idea for a fake sangeet came during the planning of a three-day wedding-themed event. Everyone loves weddings, dressing up, and Bollywood music, so I knew it would work.”

The team went all in. From vibrant marigold decor to mehndi artists and photo booths, Bollywood music, dhols, the atmosphere was curated to mimic tan Indian wedding. Tickets were priced between ₹500-3000.

Even major clubs across India have caught on. At Lords of Drinks in Madhya Pradesh, fake sangeets turned into full-blown themed nights. On their official Instagram page, one post announcing fake sangeet night reads, “The dress code read loud and clear. Desi fits only. No excuses. Just extra”.

Delhi-based Bhavana Nawani, who has previously attended such an event, shares, “Everyone looked like they were actually at a cousin’s wedding. But the best part was the freedom. No drama, no pressure. Just friends dancing to Bollywood hits like it was the baraat of the year.”

The idea spread far beyond nightlife venues. At Cornell University, the South Asian Council staged an elaborate two-day mock wedding called Mock Shaadi, complete with haldi, mehndi, and pheras. For Praful Das, a Master’s student from India, the event was more than just fun. “As an international student, it felt like a heartwarming reminder of home. There was a bride and groom reveal, a full wedding procession, and even joota chupai. It blended culture and humour beautifully.”

But it’s not limited to just venues hosting a parties, youngsters are adopting the theme for their own celebrations as well. Student, Tvisha Gulati, 24, recalls attending her friend Anmol’s shaadi-themed birthday party, where he married himself in an ode to self-love. “Everyone showed up in iconic ethnic fits. There was a kaleere moment, dancing like true baaratis, and a dramatic entry to cut the cake. The vidai was him passing out on his bed. It was probably the most fun I’d ever had.”