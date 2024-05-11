Nimki Muhkiya actor Bhumika Gurung: There is a flood of newcomers on TV

Nimki Muhkiya (2017) actor Bhumika Gurung is on a break from daily soaps. Last seen in Hara Sindoor (2022), the actor says it’s time to take the OTT leap. Bhumika Gurung was recently in Lucknow for the International Children's Film Festival organised by City Montessori School

Gurung is open to going back to daily soaps, but not in the current scenario.

“Television is going though its worst phase in terms of creativity, producing good shows and striving for it to work. Talent is not the focus anymore, as they want people to fit in the budget. That’s the reason shows are going off air midway and getting low TRPs. The scenario is such: X budget me kar lo else newcomer ko le lenge. That’s why there is a flood of newcomers thoughtlessly working in daily shows,” says the actor on her visit to Lucknow.

Bhumika Gurung on her visit to Lucknow

She further says, “The industry is amazing, the reach is unbelievable, but sadly, most of the makers exploit the actors. This needs to change. I understand that content is TRP-driven, but the makers’ conduct towards actors, make-up artists and others can surely change. People are working for 14-15 hours and still getting treated like robots and animals. It is very insensitive.”

Gurung is focusing on OTT for now. “Every good thing takes time, then there are barriers that TV actors take a lot of time to crack a web show. It takes time to wash off your TV image and focus on the web space. It’s not that you are not offered work! We get OTT offers, but one must choose wisely. Even on TV, I have been very selective and that’s why I have done less work. I agree that initially, I did a few stupid projects,” says the actor.

Her set of dos and don’ts has limited work for her. “I had to turn down a few OTT shows due to their bold content. I feel such characteristics can never make me a good actor. I don’t buy the ‘demand of scene’ thing. We need to restrict this for our society and the family audience. So, ya toh besharam ban kar bold scenes karo ya one can carve their path. This bold content has taken away the essence of art. We are losing the concept of storytelling,” says Gurung.

She has already shot the film Devkaali (with actor Sanjay Mishra). “People will see a very different version of me, as I will be seen in a dark role for the first time. I have completed an interesting web show Live In With Mom and shot for an untitled web show that was also shot in Lucknow as well,” she ends.