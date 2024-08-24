Nitasha Sharma on Rishabh Shetty's remark: Bollywood will never portray India negatively

Last seen in Rautu ka Raaz, Indo-Canadian actor Nitasha Sharma reacts to actor-director Rishab Shetty’s remark: Bollywood, often present India negatively. “I don’t agree to what was said, as for me and millions of other Indians living abroad be it Bollywood or regional cinema, they have majorly portrayed our country in a positive light and very close to what it is. Bollywood will never portray India negatively.” Actor Nitasha Sharma

She adds, “Such statements at times are blown out of proportion and we tend to react instantly. I am someone who has stayed in Canada for a longest time and for the people there cinema means Bollywood. Today, even regional cinema be it Punjabi or South all caters a very large chunk of audience in the west. Be it my neighbourhood, my grandparents to parents and now us, it has always been films from India that have kept us hooked and entertained for years. It was more the reason me deciding to make a career in the Indian film industry.”

Sharma says it surprises her how people in the West follow not only films but our musical videos and now OTT, she says, “It makes me so proud. My Punjabi film Honsla Rakh (2021) and songs including Chann (2022) with Babbu Mann all have been well received in the US and Canada. People there watch a wide range of cinema that is being made in India be it for digital or theatre and trust me, we love it. It’s because of such content that we all want to visit and revisit our country. It’s because of this craze that you see such big worldwide releases and projects be it films or on OTT doing good business.”

On her debut film Rautu Ka...getting international viewership, she says, “My film won me quite a few fans back in Canada. While travelling back I got to witness the way film was liked by many.

Actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Prabhas, Nawazuddin Siddiqui have a big following there and people just love our cinema,” concludes the actor who recently wrapped her first OTT series, a crime comedy Baby Do Die Do with actor Huma Qureshi