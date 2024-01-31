 Now, I am ready to act in films, says Armaan Malik - Hindustan Times
News / HTCity / Now, I am ready to act in films, says Armaan Malik

Now, I am ready to act in films, says Armaan Malik

ByDeep Saxena
Jan 31, 2024 12:08 PM IST

Having spent 17 years as a musician, Armaan Malik now wants to try his hand at acting. The singer, who shared the stage with American musician Lauv at a recent gig in Mumbai, says that he is “now prepared” to act in films.

Armaan Malik is now looking forward to act(instagram.com/armaanmalik/)
Armaan Malik is now looking forward to act(instagram.com/armaanmalik/)

Malik says, “Now, I am keen to do something that is in the acting space. Main chahta hoon ki achhe se karoon and not just for the sake of it. I would want people to talk about me as an actor the same way they talk about me as a singer. I don’t want to be like: ‘He is a singer, he thought he can act, so he’s now acting’. I want it to be meaningful.”

The 28-year-old says he hasn’t found the right project, yet: “I have been offered films and OTT shows, but I didn’t take them up as I didn’t get the vibe ki yeh Armaan Malik hai! I feel the role must be designed for me. So, I will either create something for myself or wait for the time when someone writes a role that suits me.”

Malik says being part of music videos made him realise that he has an actor in him. “Earlier, I wasn’t open to acting. But featuring in my music videos over the years has helped me become more comfortable in front of the camera. Of course, mujhe apne talent ko nikhaarne ki zarurat hai,” the Ankaha (Main Atal Hoon) singer signs off.

