Pankaj Tripathi on paparazzi culture: It doesn't appeal to me

Actor Pankaj Tripathi says PR exercises may keep him in the spotlight but will not make him memorable. The actor's comment comes amid conversation around the use of paid PR by Bollywood celebs on social media. "Image banane ke chakkar mein padoge na toh jeevan bhar chakkar mein hi rehna padega. Nothing will come out of it," (If you fall in the trap of maintaining an image, then you will be stuck in that lifelong). Tripathi tells us. Pankaj Tripathi was recently seen in Mirzapur 3.

The 49-year-old says that for him it is important the audiences discuss his work and remember him for the characters he plays on screen. "Main PR karke charchit ho sakta hoon, yaadgaar nahi ho sakta (I can become popular by doing PR but not memorable)," the actors says, adding, "Woh main sirf apne character se honga ya jeevan mein jo mera aacharan hai usse. (That I can only do with my characters and my behaviour in life)" He further says, "Work is important and I want that only my work gets talked about. These days there is a trend to be humble. Even those who are not, pretend to be humble."

"I'm exploring myself to discover whether I'm genuinely humble or pretending to be," Tripathi, who was last seen in Mirzapur, adds on a lighter note.

Weighing in on the trend of celebs getting clicked by paps at airport and during gym outings, Tripathi says that he doesn't like being captured often and prefers "disappearing" from time to time. "Mujhe ye paparazzi culture pasand nahi hain, par jo karte hai main unke khilaaf bhi nahi hun." (I don't like the paparazzi culture but I am not against those who do it). He adds, "It is their way of life. They (paps) are even invited at events now as part of the film's promotions. They are part of the pop culture (now)," says the actor.

When asked what he would like to change about the film industry, Tripathi shares, "I would rather change myself instead of changing anything in this film industry. People can do whatever they like," Tripathi ends.