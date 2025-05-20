Peppa Pig's little sister is finally here as Mummy Pig gives birth! Name reveal inside

Today's Good Morning Britain episode came bearing the most delightful little news! Peppa Pig now has a little baby sister as Mummy Pig finally gives birth to a third little piggy!

Late last night, the official social media handles of Peppa Pig lit up with the post everyone had been waiting for with bated breath (even if they didn't want to admit it!). The post showed Daddy Pig bolting out the frame with what appeared to be Mummy Pig's hospital bag with an excited Peppa and George tailing behind. The picture read, '...on the way!' and the caption explained: "It’s happening! Everybody stay calm 😳".

Well, it's finally happened. The third little piggy of the Pig family arrived at 5:34am in the exclusive Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington — incidentally, this happens to be the same luxury maternity ward where the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, gave birth to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Big stuff but then again it makes complete sense, given the absolute sensation that Mummy Pig's pregnancy turned into! Seeing as the little piggy is no less than (children's) TV royalty, the birth was announced with a town crier, scroll-style proclamation and a Peppa-branded birth certificate.

Now her pretty show-stopping maternity photo shoot for Grazia UK last month, coupled with the gender reveal already told us that it was going to be a girl. But Mummy Pig knew better than to give away what she and Daddy Pig were going to name her. Well, little Evie Pig it is. And what's more, she's named after Mummy Pig's Great Aunt, as she shared in her exclusive interview with PEOPLE, and makes for the most adorable little thing, wrapped in light teal.

It's been a hectic few months for Mummy Pig but she reassured her well-wishers by saying, "I'm feeling fantastic. I'm so thrilled Evie is finally here, happy and healthy! I won't say it was an easy birth, because I'm not sure such a thing exists — oink! But it was all worth it once she was snug and safe in my arms, and the family got to meet her properly".

Mummy Pig and Evie Pig are doing just fine it seems(Photos: PEOPLE)

Speaking about how Peppa and George are handling the change, she very happily shared, "It's been an adventure already! She's just as curious and excitable as Peppa, and as playful and funny as George. They're already quite the little trio! Just like Peppa, Evie loves music — no matter what is playing, she'll jiggle and giggle along".

We wish Mummy Pig and little Evie lots of love and tons of rest!