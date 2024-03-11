Pooja Dhingra, Garima Arora, Sara Todd on cooking up a storm this Women's Day

In India, women are pelted with the stereotypical notion that they belong in the kitchen. But, if this stereotype holds true, it didn't translate to the culinary world as there weren't too many female chefs in the kitchen previously. However, times are changing and the very quality that was thought to be a bane has turned into a boon for women. On International Women's Day (March 8), we speak to three female chefs who share how they have turned what was seemingly thought to be a negative into a strength for them and their team. (L to R) Chefs Garima Arora, Sara Todd, Pooja Dhingra

Sara Todd, author and chef, The Sanctuary Bar & Kitchen

I’ve come face-to-face with several old-school stereotypes, but here’s the deal, they are just noise. They push us to our breaking point but also make us stronger and more resilient. It’s as though the world’s been trying to box us, women, in, but honestly, we’re too full of passion and creativity for any box. Remember how women riding bicycles were once seen as rebellious? We are still breaking those moulds, especially in the culinary world. We are redefining not just what it means to be women chefs, but what it means to be powerful, creative forces in any field. Together, we’re rewriting the rules, plate by plate. And trust me, we’re just getting started.

Pooja Dhingra, pastry chef and owner, Le15 India

When I was young, being a pastry chef wasn’t a reputed career for a girl and I didn’t have many role models to look up to. But, as a female pastry chef today, I’ve had the privilege of having a platform to inspire and empower other women aspiring to pursue careers in the culinary arts. It’s been humbling to see so many young girls charging towards their dreams today. As a female pastry chef and business owner, I've had my own share of challenges at the start of my business. But having a woman's perspective has helped me tremendously as I can lead my team differently and, set a culture of empathy and collaboration. I also challenge traditional notions of leadership and authority in the kitchen.

Garima Arora, Chef and owner, Restaurant Gaa, First Indian woman to be awarded a MICHELIN Star

The one thing I've learnt is that success isn’t dependent on gender. Of course, men and women are different, that goes without saying. But it’s not that men or women have certain qualities that will make them more or less successful in their careers. However, I generally find that women in my team work more on instinct, have a better sense of hospitality, and are more caring. They work with a gut instinct which, in the hospitality field, works in their favour.