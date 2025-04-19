Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates daughter’s birthday, pays tribute to twin son

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo marked a heartfelt occasion on Friday, April 18, by celebrating his daughter Bella’s third birthday while also remembering her twin brother, Angel, who tragically died in 2022. The football legend shared a tender moment on Instagram, posting a photo of himself gently kissing Bella on the forehead as they lay on the grass. His caption read, "¡Feliz día, mi amor! Nuestro amor siempre está contigo. #AngelyBella." [Happy day, my love! Our love is always with you] The hashtag was a touching nod to Bella’s late twin. Ronaldo shared this adorable photo with his daughter, who turned three on April 18(Instagram)

Ronaldo shares Bella with longtime partner Georgina Rodríguez. The couple began dating in 2017 after meeting at the Gucci store where Georgina once worked. On the twins’ birthday, she also took to Instagram to share her emotions. In her post, she uploaded a heartwarming video of Cristiano telling Bella, "I love you very much," as the little girl twirled in a pink tutu. Georgina wrote in the caption, "My babies are 3 years old today I love you with all my heart. This video with dad is one of my favorites. Congratulations and thank you so much for choosing me as your mom."

The couple’s journey with Bella and Angel has been deeply emotional. When the twins were born in 2022, Cristiano and Georgina issued a joint statement mourning the loss of their son. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," Cristiano wrote.

He went on to express appreciation for the medical staff who supported them during that time: "We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you," read the statement which was signed by both Cristiano and Georgina.

Together, the couple are raising a blended family. In addition to Bella, they share daughter Alana, 8, and twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 7. Cristiano also has a teenage son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., now 14. The identity of Junior’s mother remains private, and Cristiano addressed the matter during a 2015 interview with Jonathan Ross, saying, "Some points in life are private and people have to respect the privacy. When Cristiano is going to grow up, I am always going to say the truth to him because he deserves it, because he is my son. But I am not going to say [it just] because people want me to say."