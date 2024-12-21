Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Prateek Kuhad weaves magic in Lucknow: Jaane Kyun Yeh Pal... Fisal Gaya!

ByDeep Saxena
Dec 21, 2024 01:08 AM IST

Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad weaved magic by performing his popular song Kasoor during the opening concert at the Repertwahr Festival in Lucknow.

Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad weaved magic by performing his popular song Kasoor during the opening concert at the Repertwahr Festival in Lucknow.

Prateek Kuhad performing on the opening day of Repertwarh Festival in Lucknow(Mustaq Khan/HT)
Prateek Kuhad performing on the opening day of Repertwarh Festival in Lucknow(Mustaq Khan/HT)

The singer opened the show with Jaane Kyun Yeh Pal and struck a chord with the audience. The simpleton, with a guitar, Kuhad swiftly switched to an English number 100 Words after his Hindi song.

Next, as he presented Kaise Yeh din, Kaisi Ye Raat... he received a huge cheer for his song Shehron Ke Raaz. Soon, the audience was surprised with his chartbuster song Tune Kaha Maine Sun Liya and Tere Hi Hum.

Kuhad shifted the mood with as switched from guitar to a piano. He presented O Piya! from his EP Mulaqat followed by Janeman Soch Kar Bata and filled with atmosphere with love with Tum Jab Paas Aati Ho, Palkon Se Muskurati Ho and Saansein.

The singer also presented his popular songs including CO2, All I Need and For Your Time. He also sang his recent song I’m Someone New for the Lucknow audience. He performed Kasoor as penultimate song and concluded with Cold/Mess.

A man of less words, he did the talking with his music and performance, but kept the audience engaged by asking, “Hope you are having a good time!” which brought in huge cheers.

The singer tells HT City, “I had a great time performing in Lucknow. I played at the festival many years ago, and Lucknow is such an interesting city, with so much history and such a unique culture. I am so happy to be back.”

Firecrackers, props, light and the production added value to the performance of the singer, as the audience swayed, sang along and cheered with flashing mobile torchlights as he performed.

Kuhad was supported by Nikhil Vasudevan on the drums, Amar Pandey on bass, Aadarsh Subramaniam on the keys and Ritwik Bhattacharya, Subhadra Kamath and Radhika Mishra on harmonies

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On