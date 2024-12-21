Prateek Kuhad weaves magic in Lucknow: Jaane Kyun Yeh Pal... Fisal Gaya!

Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad weaved magic by performing his popular song Kasoor during the opening concert at the Repertwahr Festival in Lucknow. Prateek Kuhad performing on the opening day of Repertwarh Festival in Lucknow(Mustaq Khan/HT)

The singer opened the show with Jaane Kyun Yeh Pal and struck a chord with the audience. The simpleton, with a guitar, Kuhad swiftly switched to an English number 100 Words after his Hindi song.

Next, as he presented Kaise Yeh din, Kaisi Ye Raat... he received a huge cheer for his song Shehron Ke Raaz. Soon, the audience was surprised with his chartbuster song Tune Kaha Maine Sun Liya and Tere Hi Hum.

Kuhad shifted the mood with as switched from guitar to a piano. He presented O Piya! from his EP Mulaqat followed by Janeman Soch Kar Bata and filled with atmosphere with love with Tum Jab Paas Aati Ho, Palkon Se Muskurati Ho and Saansein.

The singer also presented his popular songs including CO2, All I Need and For Your Time. He also sang his recent song I’m Someone New for the Lucknow audience. He performed Kasoor as penultimate song and concluded with Cold/Mess.

A man of less words, he did the talking with his music and performance, but kept the audience engaged by asking, “Hope you are having a good time!” which brought in huge cheers.

The singer tells HT City, “I had a great time performing in Lucknow. I played at the festival many years ago, and Lucknow is such an interesting city, with so much history and such a unique culture. I am so happy to be back.”

Firecrackers, props, light and the production added value to the performance of the singer, as the audience swayed, sang along and cheered with flashing mobile torchlights as he performed.

Kuhad was supported by Nikhil Vasudevan on the drums, Amar Pandey on bass, Aadarsh Subramaniam on the keys and Ritwik Bhattacharya, Subhadra Kamath and Radhika Mishra on harmonies