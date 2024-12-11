Saathiya's Kokila, Rupal Patel on AI-generated viral video: Humbled by the love

Rupal Patel has a number of shows to her credit, but she is known the most for her portrayal of Kokilaben in the TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Recently, the actor, who is not on social media, was taken aback when she came across an AI-generated deepfake video of her. “It took a few seconds to understand that it was an AI video. It was a surprise as well as shock,” she says. Rupal Patel and a grab from viral video

Sharing that her family loved the video that shows her in a younger avatar, Patel credits her character, Kokilaben, for all the love and popularity that’s come her way. “It’s been years since the show ended, but it continues to receive so much love. I am thankful to the makers of the video, who worked so to come up with something so interesting,” says the actor.

Patel admits that the growth of AI doesn’t scare her. “When an artiste performs, they connect with their audience. That’s something AI lacks. The energy and realism that touch the hearts of the audience are missing in tech-generated content,” says Patel.

Earlier, she featured in content creator Yashraj Mukhate’s viral video Rasode Me Kaun Tha, “which was an interesting twist” and hopes AI content creators collab with artistes to make such videos. “AI can be used in the right manner, with positivity. We need to have a balanced approach,” she ends.