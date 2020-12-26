Binod to Rasode Mein Kaun Tha: Top 5 meme trends of 2020 and how they started

it-s-viral

Dec 26, 2020

Some Twitter trends often hold the potential to leave one wondering, “Why on Earth is this trending!”. A few months ago in August, people were bugged with the same question when the trend Binod started appearing all over Twitter – so much so that from brands to police departments, everyone started sharing posts under the trend to put across their messages. In fact, people searched about it so much that it also made it to the top of “What is” category in Google’s ‘Year in Search’ list for 2020. This, however, is not the only meme trend that intrigued and amused people. There were also others like “Rasode main kaun tha” and “Da Vinky”.

As 2020 inches closer towards its end, let’s take a look at the viral meme trends that kept us entertained and made us giggle hard.

LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder

Two months into 2020, this meme trend took over Instagram and Twitter feed of netizens. Started by American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton, the trend soon gained huge popularity. Several people shared their versions of the meme, including Hollywood and Bollywood celebs.

This meme is all about sharing a collage comprising four different images under the headings LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder.

Binod

Can you believe this trend started because of a random comment on a YouTube video! A user of the video sharing platform named Binod Tharu wrote “Binod” in the comments section of a video shared on a YouTube channel called Slayy Point. The channel’s content creators mentioned the same when they made a video on the weird comments they often receive on their clips. That, almost out of the blue, soon started the trend “Binod” and people dished out rib-tickling memes.

#Binod might not write anything else, but we do have a message for you! pic.twitter.com/1It1yZE7Tq — Call 112 (@112UttarPradesh) August 7, 2020

Rasode main kaun tha

If you’re someone who is an avid social media user, chances are the words “Rasode main kaun tha” have prompted you to hum the tune of the song from where it all started. In case you’re unaware, allow us to explain. Yashraj Mukhate, a sound engineer, turned a scene from the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya into a song which inspired tweeple to come up with hilarious memes.

2020 mood calendar

The year 2020 turned out to be very different from what people could have imagined. As the year progressed, people experienced various kinds of emotions. During August, some people found a way to represent their feelings about the year using a meme-styled mood calendar. Kicked off by Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon, several Bollywood stars – from Kajol to Madhuri Dixit to Swara Bhaskar – also took part in the trend.

Da Vinky

Around September, this is the meme trend that started making appearances on the social media feed of people. The meme actually comes from a video shared on TikTok by twins Chris and Patrick Voros. While playing a trivia game on the platform, they mispronounced Da Vinci’s name. What they said soon went viral and turned into a glorious meme trend.

Did you take part in any of these meme trends?