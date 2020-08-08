Police departments, Paytm, Tinder add smart twist to bizarrely hilarious ‘Binod’ Twitter trend

it-s-viral

If you’re a regular Twitter user, chances are yesterday, on August 7, your feed was flooded with posts and memes related to the latest trend ‘Binod.’ You may have also seen the hashtag #Binod trending throughout the day. Mumbai, Nagpur, and Uttar Pradesh police departments have now joined the trend to share essential information but in the funniest way possible. Brands like Paytm and Tinder have also taken a plunge into the Binod trend with chuckle-evoking tweets.

The Mumbai Police Twitter handle found a way to share an advisory post while keeping the hilarity of the trend intact. They tweeted:

Dear #binod , we hope your name is not your online password. It’s pretty viral, change it now! #OnlineSafety — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 7, 2020

As for Uttar Pradesh Police, they found a way to participate in the trend and remind people about the importance of wearing masks.

#Binod might not write anything else, but we do have a message for you! pic.twitter.com/1It1yZE7Tq — Call 112 (@112UttarPradesh) August 7, 2020

Nagpur Police showcased their creativity with this safety awareness post:

Dear #binod, we know you have gone very viral, But your safety is important. corona is more famous than you so stay home, stay safe.#SafetyFirst — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) August 8, 2020

Mobile payments and commerce platform Paytm also tried the trend and took things one step further by changing their Twitter profile name upon the request of a user of the micro-blogging site:

As for tinder, they had this news to share:

Yes Binod is on Tinder — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) August 7, 2020

And these updates too:

Update - Binod just matched with Binodini https://t.co/QmV4IHwgCY — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) August 7, 2020

Binod just messaged her saying 'naam toh suna hi hoga' https://t.co/FhOHPiGK7u — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) August 7, 2020

What do you think about the ‘Binod’ trend?