Sandhya Mridul on debuting as an author: I will continue to write books

Actor Sandhya Mridul has turned writer. She released her first book last month and is happy that it’s in for the second print run. “For a first-time author, that’s a big deal that the second lot of my book is in the press and will be out this month. It (becoming a writer) is something that came to me over the years. So many people told me to focus on coming up with a book. Now, I actually sit down to write. I feel a lot comes from what I gauge from the world as a larger picture, my poems are more about catharsis and my way of healing,” says Mridul, who visited Lucknow recently. Actor Sandhya Mridul

The writer of the poetry book Untamed adds that “more books are in the pipeline”. Ask about her future plans as a writer, and Mridul says, “I felt proud when I saw Untamed on the shelves. While I am sure I will continue to write, I don’t know about my next release as a writer yet. There are some offers on the table. While I want to consider them, I cannot put out things on paper that somebody will simply commission me to write. I want to write when I feel it’s time to tell a story.”

Besides penning a book, the actor also tried her hand at storytelling and poetry-reading live acts last year, which were received well. “Many more such shows will happen this year,” she ends.