Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sandhya Mridul on debuting as an author: I will continue to write books

ByS Farah Rizvi
Jan 09, 2025 05:40 PM IST

Actor Sandhya Mridul has turned writer. She released her first book last November and is happy that it’s in for the second print run.

Actor Sandhya Mridul has turned writer. She released her first book last month and is happy that it’s in for the second print run. “For a first-time author, that’s a big deal that the second lot of my book is in the press and will be out this month. It (becoming a writer) is something that came to me over the years. So many people told me to focus on coming up with a book. Now, I actually sit down to write. I feel a lot comes from what I gauge from the world as a larger picture, my poems are more about catharsis and my way of healing,” says Mridul, who visited Lucknow recently.

Actor Sandhya Mridul
Actor Sandhya Mridul

The writer of the poetry book Untamed adds that “more books are in the pipeline”. Ask about her future plans as a writer, and Mridul says, “I felt proud when I saw Untamed on the shelves. While I am sure I will continue to write, I don’t know about my next release as a writer yet. There are some offers on the table. While I want to consider them, I cannot put out things on paper that somebody will simply commission me to write. I want to write when I feel it’s time to tell a story.”

Besides penning a book, the actor also tried her hand at storytelling and poetry-reading live acts last year, which were received well. “Many more such shows will happen this year,” she ends.

Sandhya Mridul signing her first book
Sandhya Mridul signing her first book

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On