Sawan promises a lucky forecast for the fixed signs: All you need to know!

The Hindu calendar bestows upon the month of Sawan, immense spiritual significance. The month at large is seen as a rather auspicious window to make spiritual discipline a part of one's life. With all prayers being offered to Lord Shiva, the astrological impact of this cosmically charged time, will be felt the most for the fixed signs — Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius. So in which sector can these 4 lucky zodiacs expect blessings? Sawan 2025 forecast for the zodiac signs(Photos: X)

As always, don't forget to check for your Sun, Moon and rising signs!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Security comes from stability while progress comes with movement. The grounded earth sign of Taurus however, will be enjoying the bliss of both through the month of Sawan. With maximum blessings set to come in on the financial front., Taurus are being urged to hunker down and lay the the broader plan out when it comes to their fiscal planning, investments and returns. It appears to be windfall season!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

In the thick of their own season, Leos are of course in line to benefit heavily from the spiritual and cosmic energies surrounding the month of Sawan. The fire sign can expect maximum impact to be felt when it comes to the sector of their relationships — and not just romantic, but their professional and social counterparts as well. Not only will their contributions in the workplace be recognised, but they may also make acquaintance with a new romantic partner on the horizon. The only advice for them is that they stay grounded through the highs.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Sawan brings with it a season of transformation for Scorpios. The water signs can expect to feel more lion-hearted in taking professionally-aligned risks at work, a process which may feel intimidating at first — but they will feel called to it in lieu of the inner transformation it has the potential to spark. And the positive impact of this will also be a long-lasting, resounding one.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarians can feel particularly inclined to aggressively tap into their creative side. This could manifest in more obvious ways, but could also simply mean devising newer manners to make everyday mundane work feel more alive. Either which way, the air sign's gait this Sawan will be definitively chirpy and satisfied, bringing joy to those around them.

We wish you a blessed Sawan!