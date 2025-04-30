Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit on pregnancy: It was long awaited

Actor-couple Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit took to Instagram today to announce their pregnancy. They have been married for six years. Actor-couple Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit (Riya Bajaj)

Talking to us about it, Sheena adds, "It is the happiest phase for us! Long-awaited, after a few tough years where I was struggling with multiple health issues and we both as a couple wanted to take our family forward, but jab hona hota hai tab hi hota hai. And it is no less than a miracle for us.”

The actor says she wanted to share the big news from day one, “Of course, mujhe batana tha, but the first trimester tested me. With constant vomiting and nausea, I couldn't even sit for long.”

The couple decided to wait until Sheena felt a little better to make the news public. She states, “I was tired of being isolated. I had stopped going out because I have a slightly bigger baby bump (laughs), so it became more obvious. Though I still feel we spread the word a little early, as I am now in my fourth month and usually people take more time to announce. Nevertheless, we both knew that our well-wishers would support us throughout this phase.”

For Rohit, it was an emotional moment when the doctor disclosed Sheena’s pregnancy. He says, “Sheena had left her last show Vanshaj in July last year, and our full focus was on having our baby. It did take time, as on January 22, we completed six years of marriage, and as we stepped into our seventh year, the desire for a baby was even stronger in our hearts.”