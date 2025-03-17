Shoaib Malik on his role as a father after divorce from Sania Mirza: ‘He calls me bro, I call him bro’

Former cricketer Shoaib Malik has stated that he is fulfilling his fatherly duties well despite his divorce from Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza. The former Pakistan cricket captain, who officially ended his 14-year marriage with Sania in January 2024, continues to co-parent their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. While Sania has primary custody, Shoaib often faces public scrutiny for not being around his son frequently. Addressing these concerns, Shoaib recently opened up about his close bond with Izhaan. Shoaib Malik with his son Ishaan Mirza Malik

During a recent appearance on a Pakistani Ramzan television programme, Shoaib spoke candidly about his approach to parenting. He emphasised that his connection with Izhaan is built more on friendship than a traditional father-son dynamic. “The relationship I share with him is one of friendship. He calls me bro, and sometimes I also call him bro. I make sure to visit him twice a month in Dubai, and while I’m there, I personally drop him to school and pick him up,” Shoaib shared.

The cricketer further elaborated on the role of sports in their relationship, highlighting how it strengthens their bond. “I have a very strong bond with him. Every day we connect on a video call and discuss everything,” he added.

Shoaib’s statements reflect his efforts to remain present in his son’s life despite the geographical distance and the demands of his career. He has frequently expressed his love for Izhaan on social media, sharing moments from their time together, whether it be playing sports, celebrating special occasions, or simply enjoying everyday father-son interactions.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s relationship was one of the most talked-about cross-border unions, garnering significant media attention when they married in 2010. Sania, a six-time Grand Slam champion, retired from professional tennis in 2023, leaving behind a legacy as one of India’s greatest athletes. Shoaib, a seasoned cricketer, has had a long and illustrious career representing Pakistan in international cricket. Despite their separation, both continue to focus on their respective careers and personal lives while ensuring their son is raised with love and care.