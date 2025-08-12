Social media erupts after Cristiano Ronaldo-Georgina Rodríguez's engagement announcement: ‘GOAT is finally engaged!’

Social media has gone into overdrive after iconic footballer Cristiano Ronaldo announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez. Eight years after the football star and the model went public with their relationship in January 2017, the couple is finally taking the next step. The announcement came via Georgina’s Instagram on Monday, where she posted a heartfelt “Yes, I do” (translated from Spanish) alongside a photo showing her dazzling oval-cut diamond ring. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been dating since 2017

The 31-year-old gave fans a closer look at the breathtaking piece, wearing it on her left hand over Cristiano’s, with the massive stone front and center. The ring, as per reports, is estimated to weigh between 10 to 15 carats and it's worth is estimated to be in between $1 million - $5 million.

While the engagement has set social media abuzz—with fans joking about Cristano’s long wait and others simply sharing their joy—the couple has long been building a life together. They share twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 8, daughters Alana, 7, and Bella, 3, and have endured both highs and lows, including the heartbreaking loss of their baby boy in April 2022. Cristiano is also father to 15-year-old Cristiano Jr.

Though the former Real Madrid and Manchester United footballer tends to keep his private life out of the public eye, he has openly spoken about the unique challenges his fame brings to relationships. In Georgina’s 2022 Netflix documentary I Am Georgina, he reflected on their early days: “I didn’t expect it, honestly. But after a while, I felt that she was the woman of my life.”

Georgina, who met Ronaldo while working at Gucci, recalled how surreal those first months were. One moment still stands out vividly—Cristiano picking her up from work in a Bugatti. “My coworkers went crazy,” she said. “They’d arrive on the bus, and I would leave in a Bugatti. People couldn’t believe it.”

Now, after years together, the couple’s engagement marks yet another chapter in a relationship that has already captured the attention of fans worldwide—both for its fairy-tale glamour and the unshakable bond they’ve built away from the spotlight.