Spices to include in your winter diet

Adding spices in our meals during the winter months not only adds flavours but also warmth and comfort. Certain spices also helps in fighting common cold and cough. Ishijyot Surri, executive chef, SJI Hospitality and Foods Pvt. Ltd shares the list with us: Certain spices helps in fighting common cold and cough during winters

⦁ Cinnamon: Cinnamon gives a unique flavour to both, sweet and savory dishes. It complements dishes like slow-cooked meat curry, biryani, and shakorma. In addition, cinnamon can be added to warm milk to make a soothing drink at night. It boost immunity and keep our body warm.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

⦁ Ginger: A staple in Indian cuisine, it brings bold and spicy flavour to a variety of dishes be it vegetarian or non-vegetarian. It is must for masala chai and enhances curries and other lentil-based dishes with its unique aroma and pungent taste. It helps with digestion and congestion.

⦁ Nutmeg: Though not widely used, nutmeg can add be added in Indian desserts such as kheer (rice pudding) and gajar ka halwa (carrot pudding). It's a rich source of anti-oxidant and helps building immunity.

⦁ Cloves: Cloves have strong aroma and they can be used in gravies for biryani, paneer makhani, roganjosh and even for everyday meals. It helps with respiratory conditions (cold, cough, bronchitis, sinusitis, asthma) and many more.

⦁ Cardamom: Cardamom can add its distinctive aroma and taste to sweet dishes like Gulab Jamun and Kheer. It can also be used in spice blends, Indian teas, cakes and coffee. It aids digestion.

⦁ Star anise: Star anise imparts a distinctive licorice-like flavor to biryanis and some meat-based dishes. It is commonly used in curries and spice blends. It helps fight common cold and cough.