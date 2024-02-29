Taj Mohotsav'24 | Three decades of festivities and counting

The 32nd edition of cultural extravaganza- Taj Mahotsav concluded with much fanfare in Agra. The 10-day annual festival themed Sanskriti and Samriddhi held at Shilpgram, celebrated the rich heritage, art, craft, cuisine, and music of the city. Singer Guru Randhawa performed at the Taj Mohotsav

The grand finale concluded with a musical performance by Bollywood singer and performer Tulsi Kumar. Earlier in the week Guru Randhawa rocked the stage with his chartbusters including High Rated Gabru, Dance Meri Rani along with Punjabi Mashup and others.

On the occasion Jaiveer Singh, Tourism and Culture Minister, said, “The Mahotsav holds a special place in Uttar Pradesh’s event calendar, attracting both domestic and international tourists. The festival serves as a vital platform for artists to showcase and promote India’s rich cultural heritage, art, and cuisine on a global scale.”

The well-known Sufi and ghazal singers Nizami Brothers entertained the audience with their qawwalis and Sufi music renditions staged at Fatehpur Sikri.

Along with Bollywood musicians and performers local artists also graced the stage, showcasing their talent.

Local music artist Sangeeta Kulkarni added that participating in the festival provides all a global platform. “We wait for the fest to happen as it brings us more good work. Today we are well recognized and our talent is reaching to the world,” shared the singer.