 Taj Mohotsav'24 | Three decades of festivities and counting - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / HTCity / Taj Mohotsav'24 | Three decades of festivities and counting

Taj Mohotsav'24 | Three decades of festivities and counting

ByS Farah Rizvi
Feb 29, 2024 11:49 AM IST

Taj Mohotsav'24 concluded on a promising in the heritage city of Agra.

The 32nd edition of cultural extravaganza- Taj Mahotsav concluded with much fanfare in Agra. The 10-day annual festival themed Sanskriti and Samriddhi held at Shilpgram, celebrated the rich heritage, art, craft, cuisine, and music of the city.

Singer Guru Randhawa performed at the Taj Mohotsav
Singer Guru Randhawa performed at the Taj Mohotsav

The grand finale concluded with a musical performance by Bollywood singer and performer Tulsi Kumar. Earlier in the week Guru Randhawa rocked the stage with his chartbusters including High Rated Gabru, Dance Meri Rani along with Punjabi Mashup and others.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

On the occasion Jaiveer Singh, Tourism and Culture Minister, said, “The Mahotsav holds a special place in Uttar Pradesh’s event calendar, attracting both domestic and international tourists. The festival serves as a vital platform for artists to showcase and promote India’s rich cultural heritage, art, and cuisine on a global scale.”

The well-known Sufi and ghazal singers Nizami Brothers entertained the audience with their qawwalis and Sufi music renditions staged at Fatehpur Sikri.

Along with Bollywood musicians and performers local artists also graced the stage, showcasing their talent.

Local music artist Sangeeta Kulkarni added that participating in the festival provides all a global platform. “We wait for the fest to happen as it brings us more good work. Today we are well recognized and our talent is reaching to the world,” shared the singer.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    S Farah Rizvi

    S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On