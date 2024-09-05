Tennis star Andre Agassi to visit India to promote pickleball

In an exciting development for sports enthusiasts, eight-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1 tennis player Andre Agassi is set to visit India in January 2025. Andre Agassi will officially flag off the PWR DUPR Indian Tour & League, a grand pickleball tour that promises to bring the thrill of competitive pickleball to India(Photo: Simion Sebastian Tataru / AFP)

This phenomenon is a result of a partnership between The Times Group, Pickleball World Rankings (PWR) and Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating (DUPR).

Agassi, known for his illustrious tennis career with eight Grand Slam singles titles, including four Australian Opens, a French Open, a Wimbledon, and two US Opens, as well as a gold medal in men's singles at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, expressed his excitement to be part of this venture.

In a special video message for his Indian fans, Agassi said, "I'm excited to visit India and bring the excitement of pickleball to its fans. I look forward to the PWR DUPR Indian Tour & League and hope it will be a great success in the country."

The Battle of the Leagues is a unique PWR concept featuring team-based competition for amateurs

Commenting on Agassi's upcoming visit, Pranav Kohli, CEO and Founder of PWR, said, “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Andre Agassi to India as he flags off the PWR DUPR Indian Tour & League. His involvement brings a tremendous boost to our efforts to promote pickleball in India and globally. Agassi’s passion for the game and his legendary status in the world of sports will surely inspire players and fans alike, and we are confident that this league will set new benchmarks for pickleball in India.”

Last month, the Pickleball World Rankings (PWR), the PWR World Series (PWS), and the PWR World Tour were launched in Dubai, with the GCC announced as the host region for the first PWR World Series in February 2025

Vineet Jain, Managing Director of The Times Group said: “We are excited to have Andre Agassi at the launch of PWR DUPR Indian Tour & League. India is one of the fastest-growing markets for pickleball, outside the USA. The player participation, infrastructure, and facilities in pickleball is seeing growth not only in metro cities but also in smaller cities. Beyond recreational play, the sport is also evolving professionally in the country, with many players now pursuing it as a full-time career. Andre Agassi’s participation is a testament to the high growth potential of pickleball in India and will further boost the player and fan engagement. We at the Times Group are proud to be at the forefront of this pickleball revolution.”

Notably, ahead of the PWR DUPR Indian Tour & League, the PWR DUPR India Masters (including Battle of the League: Stage 1), a one off PWR 700 event will take place in New Delhi from 24th to 27th October 2024.