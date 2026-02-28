The business of everyday movement

As digital payments and integrated first- and last-mile connectivity reshape urban commuting, Autope Payment Solutions Limited is on track to cross ₹100 crore in annual revenue this year — underscoring the rapid digitisation of India’s public transport ecosystem. Every day, millions of commuters pass through metro stations across India, scanning QR codes and opting for cashless payments.

Every day, millions of commuters pass through metro stations across India, scanning QR codes and opting for cashless payments. What was once a routine commute is steadily transforming into a connected, technology-driven experience designed for speed and convenience. Digital ticketing and embedded payment systems are reducing queues, minimising cash handling, and enabling smoother passenger flow across networks.

As cities expand and metro corridors grow, the focus is shifting from simply moving people to enhancing the overall journey. Public transport systems are increasingly being designed as integrated mobility platforms, where payments, ticketing and access converge into a unified commuter experience.

Enabling this shift are companies building customised digital infrastructure for mass transit operators. Autope Payment Solutions Limited, a mass-transit and fintech solutions provider supporting several major transport systems in India, has emerged as a key player in this space. The company develops tailored technology systems that power fare collection, commuter access and emerging mobility integrations across large public transport networks.

Rather than building consumer-facing apps, Autope focuses on backend digital architecture designed specifically for transport authorities. Its solutions enable QR-based ticketing, automated fare systems and interoperable payment frameworks that support growing passenger volumes while maintaining operational efficiency. The company’s projected revenue milestone reflects the accelerating adoption of digital fare infrastructure across urban transit systems.

Beyond station gates, attention is turning to first- and last-mile connectivity — a critical factor in increasing public transport usage. Integrated systems that connect metro travel with onward mobility options are helping bridge gaps between stations and final destinations, creating more seamless end-to-end journeys.

“Public transport is no longer just about moving people from one point to another. It is increasingly about creating a seamless everyday experience where access and connectivity work together in the background. Our focus at AutoPe has always been to build technology that simplifies this journey for both commuters and transit operators, while preparing cities for the next phase of integrated mobility,” says Anurag Bajpai, CEO, Autope Payment Solutions Ltd.

For commuters, the benefits are subtle but meaningful: shorter wait times, predictable transactions and reduced dependence on cash. For transit authorities, digitisation offers operational efficiency, data-driven insights and scalable infrastructure that can support rising passenger volumes.

Autope’s growth mirrors a broader shift in India’s urban mobility landscape, where payments and connectivity are becoming central to how cities move. As expectations around convenience and digital access rise, the daily commute is evolving into a smarter, more integrated urban experience — powered quietly by the technology that works behind the scenes.