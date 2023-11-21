close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / The Scam 2003 actor Yusuf Khan: For now, acting is my focus

The Scam 2003 actor Yusuf Khan: For now, acting is my focus

ByS Farah Rizvi
Nov 21, 2023 04:48 PM IST

Yusuf Khan says that he waited long to take the leap from behind the camera to be in front of it

Actor Yusuf Khan says that he waited long to take the leap from behind the camera to be in front of it.

Actor Yusuf Khan
Actor Yusuf Khan

“It was only this year in September that I eventually took up acting, something that I joined the industry for. I am professionally trained as an actor but had to wait for the right opportunities. Being an outsider, I knew it would not be an easy journey. So, I knew that I had to go the other way round, and so, I went behind the camera and assisted on the documentary series Can’t Stay Down (2019). After that I constantly kept myself engaged with behind-the-camera processes,” says the Aligarh-based actor.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Khan says it was like a dream when he joined Hansal Mehta for his most popular OTT series. He adds, “I was living a dream throughout the shooting of Scam 1992 (2020), while assisting Hansal sir. I learnt so much, and it was a big break for me though the project took me behind the camera once again, but I knew that this would work in my favour someday. The show became a big hit and then Scam 2003 started to shape and it was then I too decided to audition and got a part in it.”

For now, Khan has much on his plate. “One right move and you are on track and that is what has happened with me. The kind of work coming my way is amazing. I am not leaving the process of learning and being behind the camera but for now acting is my focus. I have a couple of projects that I have shortlisted and a short film among them that I am looking forward to, followed by more work,” concludes Khan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    S Farah Rizvi

    S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out