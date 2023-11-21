The Scam 2003 actor Yusuf Khan: For now, acting is my focus

Actor Yusuf Khan says that he waited long to take the leap from behind the camera to be in front of it. Actor Yusuf Khan

“It was only this year in September that I eventually took up acting, something that I joined the industry for. I am professionally trained as an actor but had to wait for the right opportunities. Being an outsider, I knew it would not be an easy journey. So, I knew that I had to go the other way round, and so, I went behind the camera and assisted on the documentary series Can’t Stay Down (2019). After that I constantly kept myself engaged with behind-the-camera processes,” says the Aligarh-based actor.

Khan says it was like a dream when he joined Hansal Mehta for his most popular OTT series. He adds, “I was living a dream throughout the shooting of Scam 1992 (2020), while assisting Hansal sir. I learnt so much, and it was a big break for me though the project took me behind the camera once again, but I knew that this would work in my favour someday. The show became a big hit and then Scam 2003 started to shape and it was then I too decided to audition and got a part in it.”

For now, Khan has much on his plate. “One right move and you are on track and that is what has happened with me. The kind of work coming my way is amazing. I am not leaving the process of learning and being behind the camera but for now acting is my focus. I have a couple of projects that I have shortlisted and a short film among them that I am looking forward to, followed by more work,” concludes Khan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. ...view detail