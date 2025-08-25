Ticking back in time: The vintage watch trend everyone loves

Luxury vintage watches are experiencing a throwback moment. They have moved beyond collector circles into mainstream fashion, embraced by celebrities, influencers, and anyone with a taste for timeless style. Vintage watch necklace at INCA (L) and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s rare Jaeger-LeCoultre watch is worth a fortune (R)

Not an overnight fascination

“We’ve seen an increase in interest for watches from the ’70s and ’80s because they tell a story,” shares Ansh Barodia, owner of Delhi’s oldest watch boutique, adding, “Vintage models have character. They’ve lived a life before you, and that makes them unique.”

Adding to this, Punit Mehta, a watch enthusiast, says, “A lot of brands are bringing back designs from 20 or 30 years ago. You see reductions in sizes and plenty of vintage-inspired details because the demand is strong. People are buying, selling and rotating their collections more than before. Major retail houses are venturing into pre-loved watches, and the number of new dealers is rising.”

Celebrities and pop culture are fuelling this craze

The media has definitely helped propel the popularity of the vintage watch trend. When The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Conrad Fisher appeared in season three wearing a vintage timepiece, fans went wild. Memes, edits, and watch-spotting threads flooded social media, echoing the 2020 frenzy over Connell’s (played by Paul Mescal) chain in the series Normal People.

Actor Barry Keoghan wore a ’70s Omega Seamaster at the Golden Globes, while singer Rihanna paired a pink gold Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, a version of the beloved 1972 design, with a casual sweatshirt. Closer to home, actor Ananya Panday sported a ₹30 lakh Frosted Gold Quartz Audemars Piguet with an 18-carat gold case, inspired by the Mini Oak 1997. At Wimbledon, former footballer David Beckham wore a one-of-a-kind diamond-studded Tudor Black Bay Chrono, and singer Nick Jonas opted for a 1970s Rolex Day-Date. Meanwhile, actor Rege-Jean Page showcased a vintage TAG Heuer Carrera at the Met Gala. These watches, front and centre in red carpet and media looks, prove that classic watches transcend trends.

Even fashion designers are transforming vintage watches into bold accessories that go beyond the wrist. Giuseppe Zanotti x Christian Cowan crafted heels from watch straps, MOJONE Vintage Jewelry designed a punk multi-watch chain belt, an Inca necklace features a functional watch at its centre, and Normcore cuff bracelets repurposed watch parts for an industrial look.

Tips to build your own vintage watch collection

Firstly, educate yourself on brands, models, movements, and design eras through books, websites, and watch forums. Then set a realistic budget — vintage pieces can vary widely in price. If you’re looking for something affordable, then brands like Seiko, Longines, and Tissot offer stylish, reliable options under ₹30,000. Always buy from trusted dealers who can verify authenticity and check the condition carefully. Finally, join online communities and forums to learn from seasoned collectors, trade tips, and stay updated on the vintage watch scene.