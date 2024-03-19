 84% Indians plan to go for a solo trip this year: Report - Hindustan Times
84% Indians plan to go for a solo trip this year: Report

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 19, 2024 10:54 PM IST

The urge for self-discovery has resulted in an 84% surge in the number of Indians planning solo trips this year.

The joy of traveling alone offers a unique experience, from exploring destinations at your own pace to meeting new people and creating lasting memories. Taking charge of decisions and saving money are just a few of the benefits of solo travel. And Indians, known for their wanderlust, are standing out in a recent travel report for solo travelers.

Last minute solo trips are on the rise among Indians
84% of Indians are planning solo trips this year, surpassing the global average of 66%. This increase is fueled by a desire for self-discovery, with 46% of Indians citing the need to reconnect with themselves as their main motivation, as reported in the American Express 2024 Global Travel Trends Report. Additionally, 39% are those who seek a break from the hustle bustle of daily life, and 34% are in search of independence.

The report was conducted among travelers from seven countries including India, the United States, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It also revealed that 58% of them are interested on planning last-minute trips this year with top reasons being the freedom to explore without pressure (50%), the flexibility to visit multiple destinations (49%), and the desire to experience new cultures and local experiences (48%).

However, the last-minute travel plan is quite evident in India, with 40% of Indians booking trips a week or less in advance last year. Moreover, 69% have occasionally booked one-way tickets for getting more flexibility in their travel plans.

News / HTCity / Trips & Tours / 84% Indians plan to go for a solo trip this year: Report
