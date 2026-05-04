A slower, more thoughtful stay in Mussoorie

Surrounded by cedar and oak trees, wellness has found a new rhythm in Uttarakhand. Cinqtuair Spa, a familiar name in Delhi’s wellness circuit, has opened its second outpost at The Claridges Nabha Residence in Mussoorie. A calm, unfussy getaway that puts rest and rhythm ahead of everything else.

The property itself has a strong sense of history. Once the summer residence of the Maharaja of Nabha, it retains much of its old-world character through its colonial architecture, sloping roofs, and wide verandahs. With only 22 rooms, it avoids the scale of larger hill resorts, which works in its favour as the place feels more personal, and less like a stopover.

The Cinqtuair spa follows a similar approach. It’s simple and well thought out with natural light, wood-heavy interiors, and views of the surrounding forest. Elegant treatment rooms, a signature copper soaking tub, and dedicated steam and sauna facilities encourages deep relaxation and detoxification, allowing guests to fully unwind at their own pace.