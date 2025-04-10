Menu Explore
Adventure for everyone: Making treks accessible

ByRuchika Garg
Apr 10, 2025 04:55 PM IST

Treks for All is a groundbreaking initiative aimed at making trekking accessible to people with disabilities

The word trekking often conjures up images of steep inclines, uneven terrain and peaks — not necessarily an activity that is accessible to people with disabilities.

Sixteen participants will head out on the maiden trek to Dayara Bugyal, (10,000 ft above sea level in Garhwal, Uttarakhand) on April 25.
Now, Treks for All is aiming to break the barrier. Aimed at making trekking accessible to people with disabilities, both physical and mental, the initiative promises more than just adventure in the Himalayas — it offers solace and a chance for personal growth.

Aquaterra Adventures, a tour operator specialising in Himalayan travel for 35 years has partnered with V-shesh, a firm that provides tailored solutions and rural entrepreneurship programme Metores Trust to support individuals with special needs and challenges such as addiction, depression, and loneliness. Aquaterra founder Vaibhav Kala shares, “We wanted to create an opportunity for those who feel isolated to challenge their limits.”

Sixteen participants will head out on the maiden trek to Dayara Bugyal, (10,000 ft above sea level in Garhwal, Uttarakhand) on April 25. Each participant will pay 15,000, subsidised by Metores Trust and Aquaterra Cares.

One of the participants is Ajay Minocha, a 32-year-old blind man who is eager to embark on this journey. “I’ve done day hikes during my time at IIM Indore, but this is my first long trek. Dayara Bugyal has always been on my bucket list, and I’m thrilled to finally make it happen,” he says.

Sakshi, a 28-year-old prosthetic leg user, tells us, “This will be my very first trekking experience. It’s something I’ve always dreamed of but never had the opportunity or support to do — until now. This challenges the assumption that people with disabilities can’t or shouldn’t take part in such activities. It’s a reminder that adventure is for everyone.”

Vaishnavi, a disability inclusion specialist from V-shesh, emphasises the importance of such initiatives: “We were driven by the fact that most disability initiatives focus on employment, education, and healthcare — all critical aspects. However, there’s a significant gap when it comes to leisure and adventure. When we floated a form to gauge interest, we received over 100 responses within just four days.”

She adds, “Consider the visually impaired professional who works out every week but craves more adventure, or a family who can’t plan a camping trip because their child is on the autism spectrum, or an amputee who faces reluctance when trying to join adventure activities. This trek is just the beginning, and we are eager to organise many like this in the future.”

To book a trek, visit vsheshco on Instagram

