Black Friday 2024: Grab the best travel deals for your next adventure

Gone are the times when Black Friday was just about shopping. It’s become the perfect occasion to pack your bags and set off to explore the world. Here’s a dive into the best offers



Flights and trains Grab the best travel deals on Black Friday. (Source: Shutterstock)

Etihad Airways: Travel to destinations around the world while saving up 20%

Singapore Airlines: Save 20% on travel to places around the globe till December 3

United Airlines: Enjoy a 15% discount on flights to Europe ​

IRCTC: Avail a 100% waiver on the convenience fees while booking through the official website or app



Hotels

Hilton Hotels: Get up to 50% off stays, including properties in North and South America, such as Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and Conrad Punta de Mita​(in Mexico).

Radisson Hotels: Save 35% on trips in places like Jammu, Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangkok, Amsterdam and more booked for December 25, 2024, to December 2025.

Marriott Hotels: Up to 15% for non-members and 20% for members in locations all around the world during Black Friday​.

World of Hyatt: Discounts of up to 25% at more than 800 hotels worldwide​.

Hotels.com: Members can access discounts of over 30% or more on select luxury properties​.



Tour packages

TourRadar: Enjoy an off up to 70% on a variety of travel and adventure packages.

On The Go Tours: Get discounts of up to 50% on India tours, including on “Taj Express” and “Golden Triangle & Tigers”​.

Trafalgar: Snag daily spotlight deals offering 30% off on chosen itineraries​

Cordelia Cruises: Grab exclusive deals on sailings from Mumbai, Goa and Chennai, including luxury accommodations and all-inclusive dining​.



Travel platforms

Expedia: Get up to 30% off on select hotels.

Booking.com: Avail discounts of up to 35% on combined tour packages and flights.



Priceline: One can save up to 99% on flights, hotels, and cruises under the flash deals



Expert tips for grabbing the best deals

Utilise websites like Google Flights, Kayak and Skyscanner to compare prices.

Join hotel loyalty programmes for member-exclusive discounts and benefits.

Sign up for newsletters to receive timely alerts on Black Friday offers.

Always read the terms and conditions to avoid surprises like blackout dates or non-refundable bookings.

Maximise your savings by bundling promo codes with special offers when allowed.

- Inputs by Ashish Kumar, a Delhi-based travel expert



