Stuck in a jam? Non-fiction reads to kill time AND your boredom

All dressed up and a million places to go — if this reads like a snapshot of your festive week, we bet you’re no stranger to the insane traffic mess that you are bound to find yourself stuck in, no matter how hard you plan your time management. It’s a rite of passage after all!
Switch the twiddling thumbs, restless feet and occasional swearing with these crisp and insightful non-fiction reads — the perfect antidote to your boredom.
The Mountain Is You: Transforming Self-Sabotage Into Self-Mastery
Author: Brianna West
Why you should read it: “This is a book about self-sabotage. Why we do it, when we do it, and how to stop doing it—for good. Coexisting but conflicting needs create self-sabotaging behaviors. This is why we resist efforts to change, often until they feel completely futile. But by extracting crucial insight from our most damaging habits, building emotional intelligence by better understanding our brains and bodies, releasing past experiences at a cellular level, and learning to act as our highest potential future selves, we can step out of our own way and into our potential. For centuries, the mountain has been used as a metaphor for the big challenges we face, especially ones that seem impossible to overcome. To scale our mountains, we actually have to do the deep internal work of excavating trauma, building resilience, and adjusting how we show up for the climb. In the end, it is not the mountain we master, but ourselves.”
The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide To Personal Freedom
Author: Don Miguel Ruiz
Why you should read it: “In The Four Agreements, don Miguel Ruiz reveals the source of self-limiting beliefs that rob us of joy and create needless suffering. Based on ancient Toltec wisdom, the Four Agreements offer a powerful code of conduct that can rapidly transform our lives to a new experience of freedom, true happiness, and love. The Four Agreements are: Be Impeccable With Your Word, Don't Take Anything Personally, Don't Make Assumptions, Always Do Your Best.”
Who Will Cry When You Die? Life Lessons From The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari
Author: Robin Sharma
Why you should read it: “Do you feel that life is slipping by so fast that you might never get the chance to live with the meaning, happiness and joy you know you deserve? If so, then this book will be the guiding light that leads you to a brilliant new way of living. In this easy-to-read yet wisdom-rich manual, the author offers 101 simple solutions to life’s most complex problems, ranging from a little-known method for beating stress and worry to a powerful way to enjoy the journey while you create a legacy that lasts.”