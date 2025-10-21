Stuck in a jam? Non-fiction reads to kill time AND your boredom

Switch the twiddling thumbs, restless feet and occasional swearing with these crisp and insightful non-fiction reads — the perfect antidote to your boredom.

The Mountain Is You: Transforming Self-Sabotage Into Self-Mastery

Author: Brianna West

Why you should read it: “This is a book about self-sabotage. Why we do it, when we do it, and how to stop doing it—for good. Coexisting but conflicting needs create self-sabotaging behaviors. This is why we resist efforts to change, often until they feel completely futile. But by extracting crucial insight from our most damaging habits, building emotional intelligence by better understanding our brains and bodies, releasing past experiences at a cellular level, and learning to act as our highest potential future selves, we can step out of our own way and into our potential. For centuries, the mountain has been used as a metaphor for the big challenges we face, especially ones that seem impossible to overcome. To scale our mountains, we actually have to do the deep internal work of excavating trauma, building resilience, and adjusting how we show up for the climb. In the end, it is not the mountain we master, but ourselves.”