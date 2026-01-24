After Dubai, Heathrow scraps 100ml liquid limit: Details inside

If you happen to be flying through London any time soon, you're going to have a way smoother time doing the math on all the liquid gold you travel with. Yes, we're referring to those niftily packed mini-bottles of skincare, makeup, perfume and anything else that has been met with stringent weight limitation over your years as a frequent flyer.

What's happening?

As per a BBC report, London's Heathrow Airport has now become the next major international hub to do away with the ancient 100ml liquid limit on hand luggage moving through security, updating the same to as much as 2 litres. What has prompted this is a complete airport-wide rollout of new high tech CT scanners. Liquids and electronic items can now smoothly move past security, doing away with the need to load them into clear plastic bags. One thing to keep in mind however is that this rule applies only to those flights departing from Heathrow with directions for passengers to check liquid limit restrictions at their respective landing airports.