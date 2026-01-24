After Dubai, Heathrow scraps 100ml liquid limit: Details inside
Packing your skincare and makeup (among other precious liquid cargo) just got a whole lot simpler!
If you happen to be flying through London any time soon, you're going to have a way smoother time doing the math on all the liquid gold you travel with. Yes, we're referring to those niftily packed mini-bottles of skincare, makeup, perfume and anything else that has been met with stringent weight limitation over your years as a frequent flyer.
What's happening?
As per a BBC report, London's Heathrow Airport has now become the next major international hub to do away with the ancient 100ml liquid limit on hand luggage moving through security, updating the same to as much as 2 litres. What has prompted this is a complete airport-wide rollout of new high tech CT scanners. Liquids and electronic items can now smoothly move past security, doing away with the need to load them into clear plastic bags. One thing to keep in mind however is that this rule applies only to those flights departing from Heathrow with directions for passengers to check liquid limit restrictions at their respective landing airports.
About the scanners
The scanners can reportedly process "thousands of passengers per hour while maintaining security standards," shares a Gulf News cover. Additionally, Chief Executive Thomas Woldbye shared with BBC that the £1 billion security upgrade essentially means that travellers can now spend lesser time fretting through security and more on the experience of international travel.
Dubai leads the charge
Heathrow may be the largest international hub to have updated its hand luggage liquid limits - but it's not the first. Dubai beat them to the punch with the lush DXB airport having rolled out the same rule last year. Chief Executive Paul Griffiths, in an earlier chat with Gulf News had revealed that the high-end security scanners from British security tech company Smiths Detection, would moving forward, allow passengers a much larger margin on carrying liquid items and products through security, left in their hand luggage. The primary motivation behind adopting this major update was the growing passenger footfall in DXB which needed to be managed without necessarily expanding on the terminals.
With security often being the most tedious part of an airport jaunt, the limit update definitely comes as happy news to those with an extensive but exhausting packing routine in place.
