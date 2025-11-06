A European winter on a budget: The chicest and cheapest escapes for Indian tourists

Travel firm Cox and Kings has affirmatively declared a flat 40-percent drop in travel costs to Europe between November to February with a Business Standard report asserting this to be a particularly lucrative window for Indian travelers. Now global perspectives may be in flux and it's all about going local right now, but the aspirational status Europe holds as the ultimate globe trotters paradise, will always be hard to topple. A European Christmas? Sign us up! (Photo: Go Skippy)

We know you're already dreaming up your European winter. Let travel blogger Helene (of Helene in Between), let you plan a winter trot that could change your life.