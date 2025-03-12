Menu Explore
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
Experience a mix of nature, culture, adventure and luxury at Eco Glamping Festival in Nashik

ByAkash Bhatnagar
Mar 12, 2025 12:33 PM IST

Nashik’s Eco Glamping festival offers tourists the best of idyllic rural life in the lap of luxury and riverside views

Imagine waking up by the Gangapur Dam Backwaters, sipping tea as mist rolls over the hills, before diving into a day of adventure, culture and indulgence. That’s what Nashik’s Eco Glamping Festival, organised by Maharashtra Tourism, offers — an escape where Nature meets luxury.

Eco Glamping festival in Nashik brings together nature, adventure and culture of Maharashtra
Eco Glamping festival in Nashik brings together nature, adventure and culture of Maharashtra

A Taste of Maharashtra

Each evening, the festival brings Maharashtra’s culture to life, from the electrifying Lavani performances to a farm-fresh feast featuring Misal Pav, Indrayani Rice and Puran Poli. Guided tours explore historic temples such as Trimbakeshwar and Warli painting workshops offer a hands-on dive into tribal art. “The idea was to create a space where adventure, culture, and eco-consciousness come together, allowing guests to disconnect from urban chaos and reconnect with Nature,” says Dr. BN Patil, IAS, Director, Directorate of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra.

.The Trimbakeshwar Jyotirling Temple depicts the rich cultural and architectural history of Nashik(Photo: Akash Bhatnagar/HT)
.The Trimbakeshwar Jyotirling Temple depicts the rich cultural and architectural history of Nashik(Photo: Akash Bhatnagar/HT)

For the Thrill-Seekers and the Stargazers

For adrenaline junkies, there’s paragliding, kayaking, ATV rides and trekking, while those seeking slower pleasures can enjoy vineyard tours, grape stomping, and photography workshops. A stop at Sula Vineyards is a must — sip and savour India’s best-known wines.

Experience thrilling adventure sports with a scenic view
Experience thrilling adventure sports with a scenic view

Luxury in Nature

Glamping here means private pods, royal tents and riverside stargazing. Whether speedboating at sunrise or unwinding under a canopy of stars, the festival balances thrill and tranquility. With plans to expand, Nashik’s Eco Glamping Festival is just the beginning of a new way to explore Maharashtra—where Nature, culture and adventure blend seamlessly. Dr Patil adds, “We are exploring additional locations that align with the eco-glamping philosophy and offer unique natural and cultural experiences.”

The visual of the evening aarti on the banks of the Godavari river will make you experience devotion in all its grandeur(Photo: Akash Bhatnagar/HT)
The visual of the evening aarti on the banks of the Godavari river will make you experience devotion in all its grandeur(Photo: Akash Bhatnagar/HT)

How to reach

By air: Nashik International Airport (31.4km; 49 minutes)

By rail: Nashik Railway Station (29.9km; 57 minutes)

By road: Mumbai–Nashik Highway and the NH 3 (22.7km; 45 mins); Mumbai (214.5km; 5 hours 28 minutes); Pune (229.8km; 5 hours 11 minutes)

On till: March 31

The author was invited by Maharashtra Tourism.

